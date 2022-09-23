Trending

Roche Bobois’s fall collection, Water Ripples, looks to the organic lines of rock smoothed over by waves for inspiration.Handout

Shape shift

As furniture and home decor evolves into curvier forms, many pieces are taking on the Zen-like softness of a meditation pebble. The most literal interpretation of the trend comes from Roche Bobois’s fall collection, Water Ripples, which looks to the organic lines of rock smoothed over by waves for inspiration. Its Galet cocktail table consists of a trio of layered stones that pivot with the shifting tides – or needs – of your home. Similarly, for her 22-piece collaboration with West Elm, fashion designer Mara Hoffman grounds the assortment of furniture, lighting, accessories and textiles in warm neutrals reflective of the balance she finds in the undulating landscape at her home in upstate New York.

Business

Farrow & Ball is releasing 11 new paint shades.Handout

New hues

This month, paint-and-wallpaper brand Farrow & Ball (farrow-ball.com) adds 11 new paint shades to its 132-colour palette. A lot has changed since the 76-year-old English heritage brand last introduced new colours in 2018. “Our homes are now functioning as offices and playrooms in addition to social and cocooning spaces,” says Charlotte Cosby, Farrow & Ball’s head of creative. Ranging from Bamboozle, a flaming red, to Whirlybird, a cheerful green, the new hues fill gaps in the existing offering with tones influenced by new ways of living (Stirabout beige, for example, is inspired by Irish porridge and a newfound love for baking). “We hope that when using these colours, people feel they are fresh and exciting, but it was also important to us that they were consistent with our palette and had that unique Farrow & Ball feeling,” Cosby says.

Retail

Diptyque has opened its first boutique on Canadian soil at Toronto’s Yorkdale mall.Robert Lowdon/Handout

Light it up

Celebrated Parisian home fragrance company Diptyque has opened its first boutique on Canadian soil at Toronto’s Yorkdale mall. Jennifer Sabarots, vice-president of retail at Diptyque, says that visitors can expect to feel transported to Paris through an apartment-like environment that reflects the history of the brand through a mosaic entrance, fireplace and custom-made tapestry. The boutique is the sole Canadian point of sale for the home decor line, which includes candle accessories, tableware and decorative objects.

Diptyque, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, 416-925-8026, diptyqueparis.com.

Obsession

The Dreamer, a tulip variety from Ontario-based grower Antonio Valente.Handout

Late bloomer

Bulb planting season is upon us and, with it, plenty of new shades and shapes of blooms to explore. “Gone are the days when daffodils only came in highlighter yellow. Hybridizers have really gone to town and have created a number of gorgeous varieties,” says Ontario-based grower Antonio Valente, whose specialty bulbs and seeds are available through antoniovalenteflowers.com. When it comes to daffodils, Valente says he’s most excited about Art Design, which blooms in creamy yellow with a full, ruffled centre, and Replete, powder-puff blooms in ivory and coral. For a truly jaw-dropping tulip, look no further than the Dreamer, which Valente says produces some of the most romantic pink double blooms. “They look more like peonies, rather than traditional tulips.”

Investment buy

KitchenAid's new Blossom Stand Mixer.Handout

Standing ovation

For the latest in its Design Series, a collection that elevates appliances from cupboard storage to countertop fixture, KitchenAid has released the new Blossom Stand Mixer. Its handsome thyme green shade was selected to complement the five-quart hammered copper bowl. It’s the first time that KitchenAid has incorporated the rich metal in its bowl, a finish that’s meant to develop a unique patina with every batch of cake batter you stir up.

KitchenAid 2022 Design Series Blossom Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $999.99 through kitchenaid.ca.