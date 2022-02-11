Pascal Charbonneau v Viswanathan Anand, Italy 2006 (See diagram)

When Larry Bevand helped to create the Montreal-based Chess’N Math Association in 1985, he had no idea it would one day involve thousands of eager young players across the country.

“I never expected it to grow the way it did,” says Bevand, who is still executive director of the non-profit group.

At its pre-pandemic peak, it was engaging 15,000 kids across Canada every week in chess lessons, camps and tournament play. While the numbers have now declined, Bevand says he expects interest to rebound once children resume full in-class extra-curricular activities.

Black’s attack looks menacing. What should White do?The Globe and Mail

With offices in Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa and co-ordinators across the country, the group organizes an annual scholastic tournament that crowns national champions in every grade from 1-12. Many of Canada’s top players got their first tournament experience in these events.

One of the association’s most famous graduates is Pascal Charbonneau, who started taking lessons when he was eight years old and went on to become a grandmaster and two-time Canadian champion.

Bevand, who says chess ability helps develop problem-solving skills in math and other pursuits, says he expects demand to remain high among kids.

“Our biggest problem is we can’t find enough teachers.”

Answer: Charbonneau calmly took the piece. After 36.fxe5 Nxe4 37.Nxe4 Bxe4 38.Bd3Bxg2+ 39.Qxg2 gxh2 40.Bxg6 Rxg6 41.Ng3 Rxg3 42.Qe4 Rg4 43.Be7 Black resigned.