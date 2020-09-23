Tina Travers was a true party animal that made every house a loving home

Open this photo in gallery Tina Travers. Courtesy of family

Tina Travers: Adventurer. Caregiver. Friend. Party animal. Born Nov. 12, 1930, in Stockholm; died March 18, 2020, in St. Lambert, Que., from brain cancer; aged 89.

Tina, Elisabeth, Gunvor, Lillemor: My mother had four names, four children and one full life. At 2, she was taken in by a pastor and his wife who named her Lillemor. The Olsens raised her with a Bible and a set of rules. They taught her kindness and compassion – taking in dozens of Jewish refugee children during the Second World War. They also showed her the cruelty of consequences, forcing her out of the house at 15 when they caught her smoking. That was the year Lillemor learned her birth name was Gunvor (Gunn) Johansson.

In 1953, she met Alberto Travers, a charismatic artist from Italy. Legend has it my 5-foot-4 father met my 5-foot-11 mother on a staircase. Looking down at her from an upper step, in broken Swedish he said, “If you were that short, and I were this tall, I would marry you tomorrow.” Thus began the adventure. Alberto courted Gunn with stories and dreams. She’d never experienced anything like him. Alberto even persuaded her to sail with him from Copenhagen to Cuba. Look magazine had agreed to publish a story about the experience. The problem was he didn’t know how to sail. Twelve hours in, the boat sank. In 1955, Gunn followed Alberto to Montreal and Canada became her home.

Gunvor became Tina – so named by Alberto after a song that reminded him of his young wife. Tina had the ability to turn any roof into a home. From the basement apartment in downtown Montreal to the house where they raised their four children, she made every space feel safe. Her children felt loved. So did the cast of characters who became part of our family life: the lonely teacher, the troubled students, the teenager and her newborn who moved in for a few years while she learned how to be a mother.

Open this photo in gallery Tina Travers in her first Canadian home – a basement apartment in Montreal. She arrived in 1955 with her husband and young son. Courtesy of family

When Tina was in her late 40s and feeling a little lost, we took a human-relations “let’s talk about our feelings” course together. She loved it. Me, the semi-brooding teenager, not so much. When it was my turn to talk about my mommy issues, the class had already fallen head over heels for her.

Everyone loved her. Elisabeth, the official name on her driver’s licence, became a family life educator working with Indigenous peoples in Northern Quebec. In her, they found an ear, a smile and most often a hug.

My mother loved a party. Our friends were always welcome to dance the night away, especially to her favourite song, Patricia the Stripper. Mrs. T was a true party animal and adored by all.

After Alberto died suddenly, Tina later moved into an apartment that became party central. She turned happy hour into a verb, and hosted cutthroat card games – peppered with salty language and spicy jokes.

While my parents did not have a fairy-tale marriage, they gave us two important gifts: We grew up with a solid foundation and they forced us to be funny. If we didn’t have something entertaining to say, we got no attention. We had to fight for the talking stick and when we got it, we’d better have had a good story or joke at the ready.

A few days before my mother died, I asked her why she ever got on that sailboat bound for Cuba. “It was an adventure,” she said. “I wasn’t about to say no to that.”

Lis Travers is Tina’s daughter.

