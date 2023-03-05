Trending

The Ocean Warrior Project will collect critical scientific measurements.Handout

Arctic circle

Tourism to the Arctic and Antarctic is more accessible than ever, which is somewhat concerning given its effect on the environment. But British polar explorer Jim McNeill, who worked with Sir David Attenborough on the documentary series Frozen Planet, wants such journeys to have a positive impact and he’s looking for help from 144 travellers from around the world to make that happen. Dubbed #Resolute Expedition by McNeill’s Ocean Warrior Project, the journey starts in June in Svalbard, Norway, and will last until October with a return to Plymouth, England. In between, over eight legs, participants will travel to Iceland, Greenland and Northern Canada. “All participants on the Ocean Warrior Project will collect critical scientific measurements that will help to deliver the holy grail of oceanography: understanding how much carbon is stored in our oceans, and how that is impacting on acidification, pollution and species,” McNeill says. “To give ordinary people from all walks of life and echelons of society the chance to do something like this is wholly fulfilling for me, and it’s a way to engage people who might not otherwise take an interest in climate change, thinking that they cannot do anything to help.” Travellers must apply to participate by the end of March, with 18 guests joining McNeill on each leg. Ten spots will be funded by McNeill for candidates in under-resourced communities.

Ocean Warrior Project expedition, prices vary, through warrior-ocean.com/join.

People sit on the floor at Vancouver International Airport after a snowstorm impacted operations leading to cancellations and major delays, in Richmond, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Flight feedback

Vancouver International Airport recently completed a series of public-engagement sessions to allow passengers and other members of the public the opportunity to share feedback about travel – and travel disruptions – during the holiday season. “From Jan. 24 through Feb. 21, we asked for feedback from passengers and the public on the travel experience at YVR. Specifically, we were seeking input from individuals who were impacted, directly or indirectly, by the weather disruptions through December and January,” says Alyssa Smith, manager of communications at the Vancouver Airport Authority. “Those who chose to participate had the opportunity to provide input on how they want to be helped, supported and informed during times of operational disruption as well as to provide feedback on proposed improvements at YVR.” The most common issue was communication with the airport and airlines. It is currently implementing processes to improve co-ordination with airlines for gating, towing and communication with travellers. Information about sharing feedback about the airport experience can be found at yvr.ca/en/contact-us.

Spa day

In response to high demand for its day passes, popular Prince Edward County resort Wander is launching a monthly membership this spring that allows unlimited day access to the property’s heated pool, hot tub and sauna. Dubbed Wander Often, the monthly pass also grants the holder a welcome drink at each visit, robe and towel service, and first dibs on booking treatments at the new spa, which will open later in the year. Passes are available April through June.

$175 per month, available by calling 613-902-6650 or emailing hello@wandertheresort.com.

Ecco Textureblock Camera Bag.Handout

Cross check

Staying organized during harried airport transit is always one of travel’s pain points, no matter how much breathing room you give yourself before takeoff. My quest for the perfect travel pouch to help ease that stress brought me to Ecco. Using the leather option I found on a recent overseas journey made me realize that this cross-body bag answers all my needs. It’s called a camera bag, but I use it for a wallet, phone and passport in the big pocket, and earbuds, lip balm, a pen and other small accessories in the smaller one. There are two additional pockets, one that shuts via a magnet and another on the back that’s suitable for a hotel room key.

Textureblock Camera Bag, $220 at Ecco (ca.ecco.com).

Investment buy

Charlevoix train.Handout

Train tip

If you’re planning summer travel to Quebec, specifically between Quebec City and Baie-Saint-Paul, consider riding the rails. A hydrogen-powered train is debuting in Charlevoix this summer with a daily route along the St. Lawrence River. The 2½-hour journey uses green hydrogen produced by Harnois Énergies, and this is the first corridor in North America to run a zero-emission passenger train via this mode of power. For those looking for an experience versus simply a mode of transportation, Train de Charlevoix is offering a guided trip that focuses on the region’s rich agriculture. Upon arriving in Baie-Saint-Paul, guests will head out on a three-hour tour of the region that includes three stops at producers and tastings of 15 different products.

From $99 through traindecharlevoix.com.