Trombonist Murray Ginsberg loved scotch, flowers and Christmas

Murray Ginsberg: Trombonist. Writer. Parent. Warrior. Born Oct. 4, 1992, in Toronto; died Oct. 18, 2018, in Toronto, of dementia; aged 96.

Murray was the youngest of Sam and Rachel Ginsberg’s four boys. Many knew him as Maish, his Yiddish name. Murray quickly learned that work and anti-Semitism often went hand in hand. So, Murray changed his last name to Mitchell, and Maish took a back seat. But not for long.

Be it Murray or Maish, he had a wicked gift for playing the trombone. He took his first lesson at 14 and started playing professionally two years later. At 19, Murray became a solider in the Second World War, but his weapon was his trombone playing in the Canadian Army Band to entertain the troops. In 1948, Murray was asked to fight for Israel’s independence. Without hesitation, Murray packed his bag. He recalled this time “fighting for his people” (as he would say), with a sense of true pride and glory. Maish was alive and well.

Back in Toronto, Murray had a vibrant music career. He played under diverse conductors, performed on weekly variety shows, and was the house trombonist for CBC’s The Music Makers. Murray joined the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, a position he held for almost two decades. He played classical music by day, and jazz by night, with The Murray Ginsberg Orchestra. He was the Toronto Musicians Association’s business representative for 15 years, and later wrote a book called They Loved to Play during his retirement.

But more than a musician, Murray was a parent. He was both lion and lioness, providing and caring for his two daughters, Susie and Barby, and his late son Bobby.

Murray loved his scotch, he loved flowers. He fell in love at 70 and had a whirlwind transcontinental affair for 15 years.

His favourite time was Christmas. He’d dress up as Santa for his young daughters, and cooked feasts for them when they grew up, alongside his granddaughters and son-in-law. You’d find gifts of all sizes strewn across the room, eggnog set out on the bar. Sinatra played in the background as snowflakes danced outside his window. It surely was the most wonderful time of the year.

in his mid-80s, Murray moved to the Veteran’s Centre at Sunnybrook. His dementia gradually worsened, although he never stopped having fun, singing songs – his favourite was “When the Saints Go Marching In,” or tapping his foot to the beat of music. He forged meaningful relationships, some new and some old, and showed the world a side to him that was sensitive and endearing. Surrounded by his family, Murray died as Blue Skies was being sung to him.

Anyone that knew Murray never heard him complain about how profoundly hard life can be. He survived the Depression, two wars, the loss of a son, and a handful of illnesses. But he never backed down, never gave up, and always dove head first into anything and everything. He was fearless. He was the emblem for action. He just did it.

Look out Heaven – you just got one more Saint who’s marching in.

Melanie Cohen is Murray’s youngest granddaughter.

