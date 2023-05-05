Like a lot of talented young chess players, Max Gedajlovic of Vancouver hit a plateau and started drifting away from chess in his high school years.

After learning the game in Grade 4, he improved rapidly and even represented Canada in the World Youth Olympiad. He became a master at 14, but couldn’t break through to the next level and seemed destined to abandon tournament ambitions.

Then after a four-year hiatus, Gedajlovic decided to see if he could attain the international master title, the designation just below grandmaster status. It quickly became obvious he was ready. In a three-month span, he earned enough norms to become Canada’s newest international master at the age of 21.

“A lot of people have mental blocks and find it’s hard to break through and go to the next level,” he said. Most people just need is the right set of opportunities.

Gedajlovic is currently studying Economics at UBC, but his recent successes have prompted him to think about chess as a career. He says he also loves coaching other players.

He plans to spend some time in the Czech Republic competing against international masters and grandmasters in an effort to reach the next plateau – a grandmaster title of his own.

Max Gedajlovic v. Harshid Kunka, San Jose, 2022

How does White bring more pressure onto the Black King?