Off Duty is a series of lively conversations with influential people, from CEOs to celebrities, on life, work and the art of taking time off.

Venus Williams is tennis royalty. She turned pro at 14 and has won seven Grand Slam singles titles – five at Wimbledon and two at the U.S. Open. She also won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Today, at 43, she is still playing. She is also taking charge of her story and sharing her interests on her eponymous YouTube channel.

Her latest videos have covered topics from touring the Netherlands on a rare day off to talking with a shark attack victim about his recovery and the trauma of the event. And, of course, there is plenty of tennis talk, from how to hit an overhead shot to her reflections on playing in Wimbledon this year after a streak of limited tournament play.

Williams spoke to The Globe and Mail about her YouTube channel, why her sister Serena is the person she most admires and her passion for wellness.

How would you describe the essence of your YouTube channel?

It’s about sports because that’s my life. And YouTube is a place where you can bring who you are to life. And it’s so nice to see the authentic side of people. There’s no limit to the audience you can reach. And whether it’s a sports audience or not, I like to talk about motivation as well. I’m really focused on health and wellness.

It seems like such a great way for people to connect with you in a new way.

It really is. And before I made any content on YouTube, I had been so used to other people telling my story. YouTube was my chance for me to tell my story the way that I wanted. And that was so empowering.

Were you excited about showing this side of yourself to people?

Once I got started, I was like, wow, this is a chance to tell my story the way I wanted it. And I can go and do whatever I want. I felt free. And I felt like, for the first time, it was really my voice and not someone else’s take as a producer or writer.

What would your fans be surprised to know about you?

I sing a lot of karaoke. I have a list of songs that I sing, and I try new ones all the time.

Are there any YouTube influencers you follow? Anyone you’re big fans of?

Dude Perfect, they’re fun. I had like this crazy experience with them at the U.S. Open. That was completely nuts, and a really fun experience. They just bring so much energy. And then also Casey Neistat, I love him. I love his story. I love how he tells stories. There’s so many creators, but those are a couple of my favourites.

What do you do to unwind and relax?

I love spending time with my family and my dog.

What kind of dog do you have?

He’s a little Cuban dog, called a Havanese. His name is Harold. He doesn’t listen to me any more. But we’ve come to a quiet truce. Actually, he just does what he wants and I deal with it.

What’s your favourite guilty pleasure?

Candy.

What living person do you most admire?

My sister, Serena. She’s an incredible human being, incredible achiever, incredible athlete.

What is one of the best lessons that your parents taught you?

To put God first. That has really added balance in my life and given me hope.

What are your passions beyond tennis?

I really am passionate about wellness, actually. I’m super passionate about it, always learning, trying new things. I like to think I would have been passionate about it even if I hadn’t played sports, because my mom was. And I’m obsessed with feeling good. And taking care of myself. And those are actually my hobbies. I can’t imagine a life where I didn’t do that.

What trait do you most wish you had?

Emotional intelligence. I’m a very empathetic person. I just can’t always pick up on stuff, so you just got to tell me.

This interview has been edited and condensed.