John Marshall.Courtesy of family

John Marshall: Veteran. Architect. Artist. Family man. Born in July 4, 1918, in Tottenham, England; died March 25, 2022, in Markham, Ont., of natural causes; aged 103.

John Marshall was born under the kitchen table, where his mother sheltered during one of the last Zeppelin air raids on London in the First World War. From such unsafe beginnings, he would lead a long, remarkable life.

John excelled in school, especially in mathematics and art. He loved playing tennis and soccer, and cycled 53 miles to his aunt’s home in Cambridge each weekend. Years later, he would impress upon his children that he did this on a fixed-gear bike – no fancy 10-speed for him.

Drawing cartoons was a favourite pastime and in his late teens he spent hours with cartoonist Ronnie Giles. The friends met as young adults in London and John often said if he had kept all the scrunched-up cartoons that Ronnie threw away, he would have been a rich man.

John joined the Royal Air Force and was sent to Canada to train new airmen. He was posted to Medicine Hat, Alta., where attained the rank of Pilot Office, Flight Lieutenant. In May of 1943, he was posted to Goderich, Ont.

During a 48 hour leave, John travelled to Toronto with a fellow airman. They were headed to Eaton’s for lunch and when the elevator door opened, John fell in love. He wrote to his mother that night that he had met the woman he was going to marry. His odds improved when he was able to quote Robbie Burns to Mary Alleston’s Scottish father.

John and Mary married in October and he returned to Britain two months later. Mary followed on a troop ship. She rented a room with a Yorkshire farmer’s family so she could be close to his station. Each time they returned from a nighttime mission, the pilot would rev the engines as they passed over the farm, and she knew he had returned. John flew over 25 missions as a member of 100 Squadron, Bomber Command. His mathematical ability was a huge part of getting his crew back safely.

Pat and John made Canada their permanent home in 1946, and they emigrated with their first-born John James. A daughter, Kathy, was born in Toronto, four years later. John would never lose his British accent, but he was Canadian in his heart.

John could play anything you could hum on the piano, despite little formal training. In wartime and for the rest of his life, he would play during social gatherings. He insisted his children take piano lessons too, though they found it unsettling when he called out from another room if they missed a note or played in the wrong key.

John Marshall in his RAF uniform in 1943.Courtesy of family

As a father, John had high expectations and was a hard man to live up to, but he always tempered this with support, encouragement and pride in their achievements. For a man who never learned to skate, he was an avid hockey fan. Later in life, he would attend every game played by his four grandsons.

John worked as an architect for Carling O’Keefe and designed buildings all over North America and the U.K. He also taught drafting at Danforth Technical School in Toronto. In 1973, he earned a B.A. in Geography from York University and wrote books about his wartime experiences, a novel and something he liked to call “carvooning.”

After his retirement, John took up wood carving and won several awards for his work. He combined his love of cartooning and carving (”carvooning”) and was once asked to carve KISS lead singer Gene Simmons. John had never heard of him but carved a great likeness that thrilled the superfan.

After 69 years of marriage, Mary died in 2013 and John continued to live independently until 100 years of age, when he moved into a seniors’ home.

John was a gentleman of integrity and honour, he was respected and admired by so many.

Kathy Fidler is John Marshall’s daughter.

