Veteran Mike Laffin vowed to serve the Cape Breton town that shaped his character

Open this photo in gallery Michael A. Laffin. Courtesy of the Family

The Hon. Michael A. Laffin: Veteran. Dentist. Politician. Father. Born Jan. 12, 1918, in New Waterford, N.S.; died May 23, 2019, in Sydney, N.S., of pneumonia; aged 101.

Mike Laffin was a great storyteller and one of his most compelling stories was his own. Born in a scrappy Cape Breton coal mining town, he was a gregarious and athletic kid with a penchant for puns and pranks. He left school after Grade 11 and went to work at No. 18 Colliery. When the Second World War broke out he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He shipped out to England in 1942 and flew as a bomber pilot with the 434 Bluenose Squadron. His girlfriend, Doris MacKinnon, joined the army in 1943 and served as a nursing sister in England and Italy.

In 1944, while returning after a bombing raid over the Netherlands, Mike’s aircraft was hit. With engines on fire, Mike ordered his crew to bail out and fought to keep the plane aloft before making his first (and last) parachute jump. Mike was captured and sent to Stalag Luft 7 in Poland. In January 1945, prisoners were ordered to walk in what became known as the Long March, a 250-kilometre retreat in harsh winter conditions. Mike vowed that if he survived, he would return home to serve his community.

After the war, Mike attended St. Francis Xavier University and just two years into a BSc, he was accepted into McGill’s School of Dentistry. He and Doris were married in 1948, and after graduation three years later, they returned to New Waterford with their one-year-old daughter Maureen, where he worked as the town’s only dentist for 30 years.

Mike’s father managed the pit ponies in the coal mines and passed on his love of horses to his son. Mike started driving harness horses at 15 and purchased his first horse in 1956. He named her Linda Bell, after his second daughter… or maybe it was the other way around. Summer nights were spent at the racetrack – Mike drove the horses, Doris placed the bets and the girls cheered him on.

In 1963, Mike was recruited by the Progressive Conservative party to run for the Nova Scotia legislature. When Premier Robert Stanfield told reporters he didn’t think there was much chance Mike could win in a riding that had only ever been held by the CCF/NDP, Mike told him, “With respect, Mr. Stanfield, you’re going to eat those words!” He won that election and two more before being defeated in 1974. After a seven-year break, he ran again, in what the Cape Breton Post called “the greatest comeback since Lazarus.” He represented Cape Breton Centre for 18 years as an MLA, seven of those as a cabinet minister.

Mike fought for workers’ compensation benefits, pensions and student jobs. He secured schools and seniors’ housing and died in the hospital he helped bring to the region. He repeatedly refused attempts to have buildings given his name, and when community organizers tried to name a sports field after him, he convinced them to call it Veterans Memorial Field. For decades Mike spoke at Remembrance Day ceremonies about his own experiences, but especially about those who died for our freedom.

Mike dropped the horse reins for good when he was 70, hung up his skates at 84 and golfed until he was 90 but never lost his curiosity about life. With Doris in declining health in her early 90s, they moved to a seniors’ facility. “Where she goes, I go,” he said. After 68 years of marriage, Doris died in 2016. After Mike’s funeral, all eyes looked skyward as as a Hercules aircraft out of CFB Greenwood circled and dipped its wings in a final salute to one of New Waterford’s favourite sons. Mission accomplished.

Linda Laffin is Mike’s younger daughter.

