Peggy Douglas: Veteran. Adventurer. Mother. Nature lover. Born Oct. 5, 1923, in Macclesfield, England; died Jan. 25, 2022, in Surrey, B.C.; of natural causes; aged 99.

Peggy Douglas.Courtesy of family

After a challenging childhood in northern England (her brother Peter said, “We were poorer than the poor”), Peggy Birkett enlisted in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in 1941. She trained as a wireless operator and served at RAF bases around the country during the Second World War. When the war ended, she continued her service in Palestine and Egypt, where she once climbed to the top of the Cheops pyramid with the help of a local guide.

Peggy returned to England and worked briefly at the American embassy in London. While looking for a place to stay she noticed a small ad in a shop window for a bed-sit. One of her new neighbours insisted Peggy meet her brother, who had also served in the Middle East.

John Home-Douglas and Peggy quickly fell in love. The couple wanted to flee the dreariness and rationing of postwar London and moved to Vancouver in 1948. All their possessions fit in a couple of suitcases. They married in June, 1948, at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church on Vancouver Island. Peggy worked as a secretary at Vancouver General Hospital but John’s wartime work as a frogman, clearing harbours in Holland and Germany of unexploded mines, had little commercial value in their new city. Eventually, John found work that would take the family across the country. Rod, their first son, was born in Chilliwack, B.C. Pierre arrived four years later in Vancouver and Susan was born in Toronto in 1963.

When the family lived in Montreal, they would often escape to a 130-acre dairy farm they bought in northern Vermont. Peggy planted numerous trees on the property – as she did wherever she lived. She had a deep love of nature. One day she spotted a man hunting woodchucks on her farm. “Haven’t you ever heard of Albert Schweitzer’s reverence for all life?” she cried. To which the local replied, “Albert Schweitzer? Who the heck is he, some guy from Enosburg?” (referring to a town a few miles away).

Peggy read voraciously. Before the war, she was forced to leave school at 14 to work 12-hour night shifts in an airplane factory in Manchester. Her children would find her better educated than most college graduates they knew.

Eventually, John and Peggy’s marriage fell apart. Peggy remarried. When that relationship didn’t work out she sold her house in Montreal, put her stuff in storage and drove across Canada. She was 65 and wanted to spend her final years in a warmer province. The trip took nine days. She camped out in her truck (Peggy had packed her mattress) and found a condo in White Rock, B.C.

Peggy Douglas in her WAAF uniform during the Second World War.Courtesy of family

Peggy enjoyed her own company – she liked walking, berry picking and making marmalade. She revelled in her solo vacations to cities such as Venice and Seville in her 70s. She made a promise to herself that she would celebrate her 75th birthday in Paris, where she had spent a glorious week on vacation in 1946, and even with a recently broken hand she kept that promise.

Peggy followed her grandchildren’s lives with interest and would offer advice about books that Allison, Ariel and Cooper should read. Ariel was also grateful to get her mint-condition 27-year-old car when Peggy gave up driving. But Peggy wasn’t close with them. Unfortunately, geography and a childhood largely bereft of love had left a scar that never healed.

Peggy was definitely a stiff-upper-lip Brit. When she had a knee replacement at 84 she took no pain medication, a fact that gobsmacked her physiotherapist. She drove until she was 90 and at 88 made 51 pounds of her signature Seville marmalade, which she managed to consume within a year with frequent daily cups of tea. Near the end she still derived pleasure from the smallest thing, such as the touch of a baby’s hand.

Pierre Home-Douglas is Peggy’s son.

