Open this photo in gallery: A 30-foot Christmas tree dominates the open-air courtyard of the covered shopping arcade Leadenhall Market, located in one of London’s oldest neighbourhoods.Handout

The best way to begin your very English holiday is to walk in the footsteps of Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly character out of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, who renewed old festive traditions for a modern Victorian world.

After two hours of exploring timeless alleyways that haven’t changed since Dickensian times, a big surprise awaits. “I hear people gasp,” says Richard Jones, who dons a top hat and tails for a few weeks every December and plays the 19th-century narrator of the beloved Christmas novella. “We turn left and there’s suddenly this magical market where geese and chicken were sold. I just love the way we come into the market.”

Jones is talking about Leadenhall Market, the Victorian iteration of a live meat, game and poultry market dating back to Roman times some 600 years. Look carefully, and you can spot a few remaining wrought iron hooks still hanging on rods across shop-front windows.

A 30-foot Christmas tree with glittering lights and baubles dominates the open-air courtyard. Floral garlands adorn the shopfronts where dozens of bird carcasses once hung on display, before Victorian shoppers on Christmas Eve. With a little imagination, it isn’t hard to conjure up the sounds and smells of the 19th-century market that inspired Dickens.

In the novella, Scrooge, having survived his dark night of the soul, awakens in a fit of generosity on Christmas Day, sending an errand boy to buy a prize turkey for his underpaid employee Bob Cratchit. “It’s likely Leadenhall Market where the geese and chicken were sold, a highlight of the tour for me,” says Jones, who has hosted A Christmas Carol walking tour every December since 1982.

One of the things I love about those alleyways is, it’s like the 21st century has disappeared. It’s like you’ve gone into a time machine.” — Richard Jones, London tour guide

Open this photo in gallery: Former letter carrier Richard Jones has been leading holiday walking tours through the London streets and locations that were featured in Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol for more than 40 years. 'When people want certainty, they look back to a nostalgic age,' he says.Paula Arab/The Globe and Mail

With 11 stops, Jones takes modern-day readers to the locations featured in the popular ghost story, which Dickens dashed off in six weeks in 1843. (A crowd pleaser, the tour sells out fast, so book early.) Jones knows the novella intimately, recites passages from memory and has deduced most locations lifted from the pages.

His years as a postman in the late 1970s trained him for the job. Delivering mail by foot, Jones travelled these alleyways just like the messengers who would run between stock brokerages and exchanges in the Dickens era.

While the tour’s geographical distance is just a few city blocks, its ethereal journey spans years.

“One of the things I love about those alleyways is, it’s like the 21st century has disappeared,” says Jones. “It’s like you’ve gone into a time machine.”

Jones meets his tour group in front of the Royal Exchange, the setting where the spirit of Christmas future and Scrooge overhear businessmen talking about someone who died the previous night. The walk ends in St. Peter’s churchyard on Cornhill, where Jones believes Dickens intended for Scrooge’s final resting place.

Other tour highlights include Marley’s door knocker, found on Craven Street; Scrooge’s chambers, where the “gloomy suite of rooms” and the ghostly encounters took place and the George and Vulture pub, the likely setting for Scrooge’s “melancholy dinner in his usual melancholy tavern.” A favourite haunt of Dickens, it’s also where the author’s descendants meet annually for their Dickens family Christmas luncheon.

In Dickensian times, age-old certainties were crumbling, much like today. A Christmas Carol was popular then and endures now because it offers the comfort of nostalgia. “When people want certainty, they look back to a nostalgic age,” says Jones.

Dickens presents a wonderful tale, he says, which gives everyone – not just Scrooge – a chance to redeem themselves.

“It’s about the message, not money,” he says. “The message is Christmas is a time when we should open our hearts and be happy in each other’s company.”

Open this photo in gallery: The neoclassical courtyard of Somerset House amps up holiday skating with rink-side DJ sets.tekinturkdogan/Getty Images

Away for the hols

Travelling to England for Christmas is a magical ride back in time, replete with old traditions, bright lights, singing, decorated trees, pantomimes, train rides and a joyous atmosphere. For the quintessentially English holiday experience, check out the following activities:

Visit an English stately home: Deck the halls with garland and tinsel, giant Christmas trees and stunning decorations. In Norfolk, visit Holkham Hall by candlelight and peruse its magnificent staterooms and explore 400 years of history. Make a day of it and pick out your perfect Christmas tree, take a winter walk on the estate and check out the Christmas Market. Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire is another beautiful setting for a traditional Christmas market in the Great Court or to indulge in a Christmas afternoon tea. For Downton Abbey fans, a Christmas at Highclere Castle is not to be missed.

Attend carol services: Churches and cathedrals come alive with music this time of year, hosting traditional services and classic carol singing, candlelight vigils and stunning choral performances. King’s College Chapel in Cambridge puts on a moving Christmas Eve celebration broadcasted worldwide.

Ice skating: In Brighton, the iconic Royal Pavilion Ice Rink makes for a magical night of skating under the stars. It’s one of the U.K.’s most popular and picturesque ice rinks, set at a Royal palace. In London, Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is also popular. Somerset House, with its spectacular courtyard, also transforms into magical Christmas skating grounds.

Santa Express Steam Trains: Preserved railways offer numerous Christmas and Santa rides on classic steam trains ambling through the majestic countryside. Father Christmas is often on board, along with a cast of helpers who greet and entertain guests with enchanting theatrics, music, light shows and treats.