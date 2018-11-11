War veteran Myrtle Fowler Gallup learned to reinvent herself time and time again

Myrtle Fowler Gallup: Veteran. Mother. Writer. Artist. Born Feb. 18, 1921, in Denison Mills, Que., died Oct. 31, 2018, in Toronto, of Alzheimer’s; aged 97.

Myrtle was born in Quebec’s Eastern Townships and brought up in the Great Depression by her mother; her father was absent from her life and that of her three adored siblings. She enjoyed school, and worked in a local store to pay her own way through the faculty of education at McGill University.

After graduation, she left the city and returned to help provide for her mother who was struggling. Myrtle taught in a one-room rural schoolhouse in the countryside near Danville, Que. Myrtle would juggle curriculum for her students in Grades 1 through 8, several of whom were not that much younger than she was. It was challenging but rewarding work. In the winters she would have to light a wood fire in the stove and keep it burning all day to heat the small building.

When the Second World War broke out, Myrtle heard the call – not only of war but of adventure. She joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and worked in the accounting department. She loved serving her country and was stationed all over Canada, and in Yarmouth, N.S., she served near “enemy waters” where German submarines lurked off Canada’s East Coast. In her job, Myrtle could access soldiers' personal information, which made her popular with others in the Women’s Division of the RCAF who yearned to know if their guy was married or not.

At war’s end, she retrained as an executive secretary and worked in the town of Asbestos in the Eastern Townships, where asbestos was mined until recently. Before starting her day, she would have to blow the asbestos dust off her desk every morning.

One day, on her four-mile walk home, she stopped to give her condolences to fellow veteran Merrick Gallup, who had a two-year-old son. It wasn’t long before Myrtle and Merrick married, and young Howard soon had two sisters: Joy and Peggy. Life on a busy farm was demanding but it brought Myrtle great pleasure. She made ice cream and apple pies and cross-country skied the snowy fields with the family’s black lab, Sam.

Myrtle also loved to write, and her reviews and columns in the Sherbrooke Daily Record came to the attention of CBC Radio Montreal, which hired her to report on the challenges and pleasures of rural life. She even reported live from Expo 67. In her late 50s, she wrote and published two children’s books and a short story collection, one story was read aloud on Peter Gzowski’s radio show and included in his book About this Country in the Morning.

Myrtle was a feminist and, when her husband became somewhat disenchanted with her literary success, she reinvented herself once again by turning her creative juices to art. She became an accomplished oil and watercolour artist in her 70s with successful exhibitions in Quebec and Ottawa. She moved to Toronto in her 80s and lived at the Performing Arts Lodge among fellow artists and writers where her talent flourished. She loved the big city. From Leonard Cohen concerts to hitchhiking through Holland with Joy, to painting poppies in Tuscany for her 80th birthday, this lady did it “her way.”

Myrtle’s was a life well lived. When the curse of Alzheimer’s became her next challenge, Myrtle chose to live at the Sunnybrook Veterans’ Residence where she found great pleasure in the art therapy program. Sunnybrook twice featured her watercolours on their Remembrance Day posters.

Painting poppies was her specialty.

Joy Gallup is Myrtle’s daughter.

