According to Tinder’s Future of Dating Report 2023, authenticity ranks highest among Gen Z when it comes to romance. Used ad nauseam on hashtags and The Bachelor TV show franchise, it’s arguable the word has lost its meaning; however, Gen Z is reclaiming it in the dating world. Propelled by a desire to present their true selves, they’re using less filters and photo edits on their profile photos. They’re practising clearer judgement (72 per cent of Tinder members identify as alcohol-free and note, half of Tinder’s membership is between the ages of 18-25). In opposition to angsty dating norms, they’re not playing games: 77 per cent of Tinder members reply within 30 minutes, 40 per cent respond within five minutes and over a third reply immediately. And marriage isn’t a priority. The report says, “69% of participating Gen Zers agree that dating standards need refreshing to fit a more modern and diverse society.” (This is good news for their parents, who can help their kids buy their first home, instead of paying for a wedding).

Wellness is often defined by, targeted to and consumed by women. Yet, according to MindBody software (the system spas, gyms and fitness companies use to manage their data and bookings), and their U.S.-based survey, “64% of men have increased their focus on health and wellness since the beginning of the pandemic (compared to 56% of women).” Answering the demand is Rocky, myrocky.ca, a digital health and wellness platform. In its own words, “the start-up is on a mission to normalize embarrassing, yet common issues like erectile dysfunction (ED), hair loss, and mental health.” A licensed pharmacy, Rocky offers prescriptions and delivery of ED and hair-loss solutions, and now the service has launched a hotline. “Guys can call me with their questions about ED and hair loss – but no matter what they’re calling about, we can guide them in the right direction. There’s no process and no paperwork – just call and I will answer,” says founder and pharmacist Aba Anton.

The benefits of forest bathing are well-documented and in a recent study conducted by the UCSF Memory and Aging Center, a 15-minute “awe walk” increased positive emotions and reduced distress among older adults. And there are many ways to take an awe walk across the country this summer. In B.C., Indigneous-owned eco-tour company Talaysay Tours offers a Talking Trees walk with a local First Nations guide who brings visitors through Stanley Park and Beaver Lake and shares how shishalh (Sechelt) Coast Salish & Skwxwu7mesh (Squamish) have lived off the land. (Talaysay Tours has also partnered with the Fairmount Waterfront; guests can book the tour and feast on Indigenous cuisine after the walk). Parks Canada also offers Indigenous hikes and walks across the country including a guided tour of Mi’kmaq history revealed through the petroglyphs on the shores of Kejimkujik Lake in Nova Scotia.

Before the wellness business became a multitrillion-dollar global industry and aromatherapy became a regular, household must-have, Horst Rechelbacher, a European hairstylist living in Minneapolis, Minn., founded Aveda in 1978. Since then, his belief in holistic beauty and rejuvenation has become commonplace amongst the masses, and specific to Aveda, sharing a love of wellness and beauty now includes a $4-million relocation project in Winnipeg. The city is home to the only Aveda Institute in Canada, which functions as a beauty and wellness education centre for the brand, and now it has evolved into a hub that will offer attendees a respite, too. “Our new facility offers numerous additional elements for students such as a nap room for single parents to catch a quiet moment, or our yoga studio to those looking to internally cleanse their mental health or our daily wellness messages given to students before the beginning of each class,” explains Roberto Sinopoli, CEO Aveda Institute Winnipeg. Its new home is the Birks Building on Portage Avenue and next phase expansion plans include a café and rooftop patio.

Treat your toes to the T.L.C. of Pear Compression socks. The brand was founded in 2020 by siblings Emily and Nick MacArthur and their mutual friend, Ryan Brinkhurst. From their home bases in Halifax and Vancouver, the trio has launched their newest (and third) collection of compression socks that offer equal parts function and design. Knee-high and crew socks are made of Italian yarn and Silver Dry Stat®, an anti-microbial, anti-odour and moisture-wicking tech, and comes in pressure levels ranging from 10 mmHg to 25 mmHg. That’s low to medium compression for everyday comfort and use. Consider them for a flight or if you’re on your feet all day. Available in neutrals (basic black and white) and now stylish pastels on pearcompression.com.