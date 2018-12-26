What’s in store for 2019? Your horoscopes for the year ahead

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruling planet, is in fine form this year and all that is good about your sign – your courage, your confidence, your passion – will shine forth like a beacon to those who desperately need leadership. You will be at your most outgoing and ambitious from New Year’s Day until the middle of February, and again from the start of July until the middle of August. Also, with Jupiter spending almost the entire year in the most adventurous area of your chart, the urge to explore will at times be overwhelming. Keep moving and keep loving what life has to offer you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This year’s solar eclipses take place in areas of your chart that encourage you to get out into the world and have fun for . . . well, the fun of it. You won’t need much encouragement to travel and make new friends, and if you have an urge to write or sing or act, or in some other way get involved in creative activities, don’t hold back – give it a go and see how far your talent can take you. Behind that rather conservative Taurus exterior lurks a wild artist waiting to break free. Your public (the world) awaits you, so put on a mind-bending show!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Relationships of all kinds are highlighted during the early part of the year and if you are looking for love, or would like to rekindle an existing affair that has lost a bit of sparkle, the Venus-Jupiter link on Jan. 22 will encourage you to believe that passion is back on the menu. Mars in your sign throughout April and well into May will boost your self-belief to such an extent that it’s quite possible you will go too far and make a spectacle of yourself, but better to be noticed for all the wrong reasons than to go through life being ignored.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The solar eclipse in your sign on July 2 neatly divides the year into two distinct halves. From January to June you will be dealing with the consequences of decisions you took toward the end of 2018, but the second half of the year will be yours to do with as you please. Don’t tie yourself down by making promises you may not want to keep. Yes, of course, you have responsibilities that cannot be ignored, but you don’t have to be the one who volunteers for every new project or mission. And remember: If life isn’t fun, then you’re doing it wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make use of Jupiter in the most dynamic area of your chart to create things that others admire. You are a hugely talented human being and supremely confident as well, and that combination can take you all the way to the top in 2019. As changes planet Uranus moves back into the career area of your chart in March, you will feel compelled not just to create but to leave a legacy of some kind. Your true gift, of course, is your warm-hearted and generous nature, and the circle of people who think highly of you will widen considerably over the coming year.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Neptune, planet of imagination but also illusion, could obscure what is real and what is fantasy where relationships are concerned, making it hard to decide what you want to do and who you want to do it with. Mars in your sign from mid-August to early October will encourage you to focus on your own needs, which in turn could lead to a parting of ways, but if you do move on, it will be to something bigger and better – and someone more understanding of your desires. All change is good change, so embrace whatever (and whoever) the universe sends your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus and Mars, the relationship planets, join each other in a dance around the zodiac this year, and it will be a rare week where you have to tango alone. The period from mid-September to mid-November, when first Venus, then Mars, bop their way through your birth sign will bring all sorts of wonderful liaisons, some personal, some professional and, yes, some very romantic. Travel is also well-starred and while you may not venture far from your home base you will discover new places of interest in and around your own neighbourhood. Common events will have unusual consequences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The eclipses in January and July highlight the many ways you use your mind and the many ways your mind interprets the world. Education is the key to success in 2019, and whatever your age and circumstances, you will discover that each day has something new to teach you – about yourself, about other people and about reality in general. Explore new ideas not just by thinking about them but by applying them on an everyday basis. By the time Mars enters your sign in mid-November, your pioneering spirit will have taken you further than you have ever gone before.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler and planet of good fortune, remains in your sign right up until December, so there can be no excuses: This is your year to shine and if you fail there will be only one person to blame! What is it that motivates you? What is it that inspires you? Focus on that single thing and make it the centrepiece of your existence. When Mars links with Jupiter in January, May, July and November, your efforts to change your own life for the better could change the world for the better, too. It’s certainly a better place for having you in it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The year begins with a solar eclipse in your sign on Jan. 6, and over the following six months – until the lunar eclipse, also in your sign, in mid-July – you will achieve more than you thought possible in even your wildest of dreams. Your sense of mission, coupled with ruthless ambition, could lose you a few friends along the way, but it’s a small price to pay for the success you have lusted after for so long. By the time Jupiter enters your sign in December you will have taken the world by storm – and stirred up a few storms of your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships are well-starred this year and if you are passionate about a social or political cause, or want to do more for your local community, now is the time to get involved. You need to be aware though that not everyone will be happy that you are spending more time with strangers than with the people you love. Communication is key: Let them know what you are up to and invite them to get involved as well. Your views may not always be mainstream but the influence of Uranus from early March suggests you won’t be the only one with revolutionary ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important part of the year is going to be the two-week period between the solar and lunar eclipses on July 2 and 16. Creatively you will be on a high around this time, so decide what it is you most want to achieve and set your sights higher than ever before, because what others say is impossible you will accomplish with ease. The period just before that, from mid-May to the end of June, is important, too, as the influence of Mars will endow you with the almost superhuman levels of energy. The world will believe a Pisces can fly!

