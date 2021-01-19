When Colin Grindlay made a plan, he stuck with it (even if the prawn bisque was inedible)

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

When Colin Grindlay made a plan, he stuck with it (even if the prawn bisque was inedible)

Paul Grindlay and Bruce Grindlay
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Colin McLaren Grindlay.

Courtesy of family

Colin McLaren Grindlay: Husband. Father. Engineer. Bon viveur. Born Sept. 12, 1937, in Keynsham, England; died Oct. 5, 2020, in Richmond, B.C., of kidney failure, leading to medically assisted death; aged 83.

The contractor’s truck pulled into Colin Grindlay’s curving driveway and several large men got out. He strode out to meet them. They had been hired to waterproof the deck surface above the “granny suite” he had designed for his mother. Even as an engineer not long in Canada, Colin understood the challenges of waterproofing a flat, load-bearing surface in British Columbia’s notoriously soggy Lower Mainland. He had researched it and come up with an innovative design, utilizing a synthetic paper-making fabric that would sit beneath the membrane, wick and drain away any moisture that might make it past the sealed surface.

A few minutes later, he stormed back into the kitchen, lividly agitated, while angry men got back into the truck, slamming doors and heaping unprintable curses upon the British. But that was the way Colin rolled: He had a plan, and that was that.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada may not have been ready for him, or maybe he wasn’t ready for Canada, but Colin uprooted his family from Wimbledon in 1981 and relocated to Vancouver to take an international consulting job.

Colin was blessed with keen intelligence and athletic ability. He studied paper technology at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, followed by a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. As a bon viveur, star rugby player, snappy dresser and president of the UMIST Athletic Union, Colin made the most of student life, enjoying a balanced diet of science, sport, Indian food and beer.

It was at UMIST that he met Patricia Waight, who was studying industrial chemistry. Colin’s romantic disposition and the sight of his knees in a kilt combined to win her over, and they were married in 1962. A true Scot, he signed every card to Pat with Robbie Burns’s line, “Till all the seas gang dry,” and he meant it.

Pat nixed Colin’s plan to have six children, because their boys, Mark, Paul and Bruce, were keeping her very busy while he was away building a career. Colin was an expert in the use of secondary fibres and recycling and recognized internationally for the ingenuity of his designs.

Colin retired reluctantly in 2000, but he was happy to spend more time with his six grandchildren. Although not given to displays of affection, Colin had a big heart and loved to entertain. On holidays in the south of France, with a glass of fine red in his hand, he would regale his rapt grandchildren with often outrageous tales of his business travels.

Colin loved reading, solving crossword puzzles with Pat (especially The Globe and Mail cryptics), cooking and making chutneys, pickles and raspberry vinegar. They created delicious Sunday dinners for the family, although Colin was inclined to improvise rather than follow recipes. He would get upset when his “experiments” didn’t turn out, but still expected the family to eat them because wasting food was unacceptable. The prawn-head bisque debacle is wretchedly etched in family history. Enough said.

Colin found the indignities of aging exasperating. An old knee injury that turned him from a rugby player into a supporter would later require several orthopedic surgeries, a cane, a walker and eventually a wheelchair. A diagnosis of type 2 diabetes contraindicated his favourite foods, but Colin frequently bent the rules (as any self-respecting gourmand would do), which led to further complications. When he confronted a palliative diagnosis of congestive heart and kidney failure, Colin saw his opportunity to regain control and requested medical assistance in dying. He had a bold plan and his family admire him for it.

Story continues below advertisement

Colin Grindlay died peacefully with his devoted wife and sons by his bedside. As he said at the end: “Au revoir, my loves, we have had some great times.”

Paul and Bruce Grindlay are Colin’s sons.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies