Dylan Joseph Cerny Salisbury: Thinker. Dreamer. Courageous. Aspiring Teacher. Born Nov. 27, 2003, in Mississauga, Ont.; died June 17, 2022, in Cambridge, Ont, by suicide; aged 18.

Dylan was the first born into a loving family, with two uncles and an aunt, grandparents and even great-grandparents. Four years later, his sister was born and Dylan embraced being a big brother.

This is the part of the story where most people write the life story of their elderly family member. But Dylan was 18 years old. He took his own life. His life story only got as far as Chapter 1.

Dylan usually called me Nonno (Italian for grandfather) but some time last year he said, “Hey Nonno, you know we’re not Italian and I can’t pronounce the long Czech name. Would you mind if I started calling you Grandpa?” It made sense to me. And that was Dylan. He had an incredible amount of common sense. Always so polite, well-mannered and well-spoken.

I can tell you stories about when we played games or went snowmobiling or tubing and fishing at the cottage. I can tell you about our day trips and outings and how we enjoyed our time together. But what I cherished most and will miss the most, were our talks.

My favourite time was to talk during our walks and hikes. Other times Dylan would call me late at night when he should have been sleeping and early in the morning while I was running with my ear buds in. We would discuss life, world events, family and his dreams and aspirations. We discussed what he wanted to study and have for a career (it changed often, sometimes monthly). His most consistent and go-to occupation was as an English teacher in Japan. We figured out how he would get there, do the vacation thing first, next steps for teacher’s college … at times his excitement was palpable.

But we also spoke about his fears, his anxieties and his worries.

When he was younger, we tried to talk through his sleepless nights because he was afraid to go to school the next day. The bullying got so bad that Dylan would time his departure from home, his route to school and his entrance into the school to try and escape what was waiting for him. His mother went to the end of the world and back trying to help with this, talk to school officials, change schools … it was a living nightmare.

Dylan fought other demons. Equally powerful or worse than the bullying. Dylan put on a strong front and often would seem happy, but he suffered from inner sadness, frustration and anxieties which led to earlier suicide attempts.

We would have endless conversations about this after each attempt and throughout the year in between. There were talks that a grandfather should never have to have with his grandson.

Dylan lived with dissociative identity disorder (DID) for as long as he could.

Current statistics show that approximately 1.5 per cent of the population suffer with DID. Regrettably, the statistic for outpatients with DID trying to commit suicide is a staggering 70 per cent, according to the DSM 5.

There are no words that can describe the pain that we feel. This is an ache that will not disappear. Dylan’s light has vanished far before his time. He was a kind spirit and I believe an old soul – he was much wiser, well beyond his years.

He had a warm heart and a great smile. When he laughed, you could not help but laugh back. He often spoke about how important it was to build memories together.

His family did so, but are left with an empty void of wanting many, many more years of memories. We are often told that he is in a better place. My selfish need for wanting him back wants to reply that a better place would be right here, with all of us.

Michal Cerny is Dylan’s grandfather.

