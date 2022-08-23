Toronto entrepreneur Taylor Lindsay-Noel began doing reviews on her TikTok account AccessByTay when she experienced misleading online descriptions of accessibility.Tijana Martin

Taylor Lindsay-Noel has built a following on TikTok reviewing Toronto restaurants – but there’s more than just food on the menu. Alongside assessments of cocktails, tacos and ambience, Ms. Lindsay-Noel is serving up social change.

Through her accessibility reviews, the 28-year-old shares her experiences with restaurants and public spaces as a wheelchair user.

“I think social media is extremely powerful and it’s important to use that power for good,” she says. “And I think that these videos are doing good.”

A Toronto entrepreneur who founded Cup of Té, an organic loose leaf tea company, in 2018, Taylor began doing reviews on her TikTok account AccessbyTay upon experiencing misleading online descriptions of accessibility.

“My friends and I are very social people,” she says. “We’ve encountered so many experiences where we show up and they say they’re accessible, and they’re not. We’ve experienced this so many times that we ended up going to the same three restaurants all the time.”

Ms. Lindsay-Noel decided to film her reviews on TikTok so she could share the experience more thoroughly than a blog post or an online comment. “I know that when people see something, it has a different effect,” she says.

Accessibility flaws that can derail a night out

Clearly, people are paying attention: The AccessByTay account has more than 20,000 followers, with millions of views and nearly 700,000 “likes” across her videos. Reviews focus on factors such as whether doors have push buttons to open them, whether the staff is courteous and accommodating and whether the restaurant is easy to navigate overall.

Ms. Lindsay-Noel notes that she’s not making videos for a “gotcha” moment to call out restaurants. In fact, she only reviews restaurants that have already claimed to be accessible. She does extensive research online, and often calls in advance to make sure.

“A lot of restaurants believe that if I can come through the front door, then they’ve done their job,” she says, but there’s much more to it than many restaurant owners think.

There are key accessibility components that are often missed in restaurants that can derail a disabled person’s night out, Ms. Linday-Noel says. In one review, a downtown tiki bar assures Ms. Lindsay-Noel by phone that the location is wheelchair accessible. But when she arrives with a friend, there are no push-to-open doors. Inside, there’s a step in front of the washroom that would prevent her from entering. Soon, she and her friend leave.

“When we talk about accessibility, we mean we should have the same experience as any other person,” says Ms. Lindsay-Noel. “If someone who is walking can go to the washroom, I should be able to go to the washroom. If someone who is walking is able to move from point A to point B, I should be able to move from point A to point B.”

Ms. Lindsay-Noel says feedback to AccessbyTay has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“It’s really cool to see that the feedback comes not only from my community of people in wheelchairs,” she says. “It comes from new moms who are like, ‘Thank you, I have a stroller and I never realized that this subway station isn’t accessible,’ or ‘I can’t go to my favourite restaurant anymore, I just had a car accident [and] I never knew that a step would be such an issue.’”

Reconnecting with her passions

Beyond restaurant reviews, Ms. Lindsay-Noel shares snapshots of her life with her TikTok followers. She’s done “outfit of the day” posts, documented a “cocktail-making challenge” with her girlfriends and answered questions about “doing makeup with paralyzed fingers.” She also talked about the training accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury and quadriplegia when she was a 14-year-old gymnast.

Ms. Lindsay-Noel says her social media presence has helped her reconnect her with her passions. She studied radio and television in school with the goal of being an entertainment reporter. Now, she’s doing self-led editing and voiceover work and expanding the content she creates.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole it,” Ms. Lindsay-Noel says of her social media endeavours. “I created Access by Tay because I want to show what an accessible life could look like.”

Meanwhile, she’s balancing that endeavour with her luxury tea company, Cup of Té. Launched in 2018, the business was selected by Oprah Winfrey as one of her “Favourite Things” in 2020. Ms. Lindsay-Noel says the company will soon be making the shift from e-commerce to a physical storefront.

She notes that up until very recently, her TikTok followers didn’t know about her other role with Cup of Té.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, okay, you do [TikTok] full time, this is so fun,’” she says. “I’m like, oh no, I have a whole other job and I am the CEO and founder.”

While the dual responsibilities of business and social media careers can be challenging, Ms. Lindsay-Noel is happy to see her accessibility reviews making a difference in the world.

“It’s a really cool undertaking,” she says. “It’s already making real change and that makes it all worth it.”