 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Life

Register
AdChoices

With self-isolation top of mind, David Vincent explains the differences between solitude and loneliness

Gayle MacDonald
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

DV light blue shirt cropped.jpg put-fb-solitudeqa-0328 . david vincent

Courtesy of manufacturer

When British professor David Vincent was researching his third book, A History of Solitude, he had no idea it would be published in the midst of COVID-19, a pandemic that has led to the self-isolation of millions of people around the world. Fascinated by the distinction between solitude and loneliness – and motivated by his concerns about Britain’s growing obsession with a “loneliness epidemic” – he sought to put the meaning of solitude into the proper context by studying its evolution over the last three centuries. From his home in the countryside near the Welsh border, Vincent, a social history professor at the Open University, tells The Globe and Mail that as businesses close, streets empty and people stay inside, it’s important to find healthy balance between “productive solitude” and the most “profound sociability” – even if it’s through Skype.

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of manufacturer

What is the difference between loneliness and solitude?

Solitude means being comfortable with your own company. Loneliness is being uncomfortable with your own company. The challenge in front of us now is to keep everyone on the right side of the border – toward solitude not loneliness. Solitude only becomes a problem when it is not chosen and you’re locked into it, which is how some people are beginning to feel. Governments have to compensate for that by engendering a shared sense of purpose. It is their job to help people understand that we are all in this together, and even though we are socially distancing ourselves from each other, it’s in the best interests of all of us.

Story continues below advertisement

While you were writing the book, the British Conservative government appointed the world’s first Minister for Loneliness. What did you make of that?

We got into a panic about loneliness long before this [virus] happened. Around the time Tracey Crouch was appointed Minister for Loneliness and published her strategy entitled A Connected Society, there was much talk about a so-called epidemic of loneliness, which got under my skin. You would think with what’s happening in the world now people would stop talking about epidemics in that sense. To treat loneliness in that way – to label it an epidemic – was a fundamental misuse of the language.

The word self-isolation sounds scary. Should it be?

It is a human nature to disengage from the world from time to time. In the late 18th century, solitude just meant being alone, and it was the practice of only educated men. It was thought to be dangerous, challenging and, if not done properly, could drive people mad. Women were not considered mentally robust enough to cope, and working people didn’t have time for it. However, over time, that attitude changed. In the 20th and 21st century, solitude gradually became mainstream; something actively pursued, valued and built around activities such as gardening, meditation, fishing, walking and crosswords. Solitude became the product of a new commercial order where people had more spending power and better housing.

Why is an understanding of the word “isolation” important in the context of what is going on in the world today?

There is a tendency to treat isolation as an unprecedented and inherently destructive experience, when in effect, it’s something that is actively chosen by 30 per cent of all households in the Western world. The movement between solitude and social living is very important: Solitude is bearable if you can choose to move back into the company of others when you want to. It starts heading toward loneliness when you can’t make that choice. The current political and social culture matters a great deal. If your Mr. Trudeau makes everybody think that they want to self-isolate then it will be easier for everyone. If, on the other hand, people perceive the state as incompetent or heavy-handed, it will not go down well. Choice is key.

Are we ever truly alone in this digitally connected world?

Story continues below advertisement

Britain is just beginning to feel the bite of social isolation. We live deep in the English countryside, so in one sense we’re well-protected, but it is also difficult being disconnected from friends and family. However, my wife and I feel fortunate because we can easily maintain connections with our kids and grandkids through our devices, particularly Skype. Others, who are aged or impoverished, might not be so lucky. In my little village, a network has been set up to help those less fortunate with shopping or medicine. Initiatives such as this, where social support is maintained at a distance, are key to ensure people stay hopeful and relatively content.

Despite the increased need for social distancing, are you reasonably confident society will weather the storm?

There is a need to stress that this is not life as usual. This is a watershed moment in modern history, and I would never want to minimize the scale of the threat. However, in the face of it, it is necessary to think calmly and carefully about the distinction between solitude and loneliness and do everything we can to keep people on the right side of the scale.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies