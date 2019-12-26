Your 2020 lookahead horoscopes: What’s in the stars for next year?

Open this photo in gallery Wenting Li/ILLUSTRATION BY WENTING LI

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Don’t wait for the sun to move into your sign on March 20 to get busy on a new plan or project – Mars, your ruler, in the most adventurous area of your chart from Jan. 3 urges you to get up and get at ‘em right from the start. Cosmic activity in overcautious Capricorn in July could temporarily hold you back from pursuing your dream, but Mars in your sign from June 28 – where it stays for the remainder of 2020 – will restore your sense of self-belief. You’re already a star, but by year’s end you’ll be a genuine A-lister!

Taurus (April 21-May 21)

Uranus, planet of upheaval, spends the whole of 2020 working its way through your sign, and you, in turn, will find yourself working through a never-ending series of changes and challenges. Eclipses in the most outgoing area of your chart in January and June suggest that some of those changes will involve lots of travel and socializing, so get out into the wide blue yonder because that is where you will meet your destiny. Venus, your ruler, will bring romance your way toward the end of the year, plus the realization that love is the answer to everything.

Gemini (May 22-June 21)

Your mind is constantly asking questions and Venus in your sign from April 3 to early August will bring plenty of answers. Surround yourself with people whose passion for the truth is every bit as strong as your own, because by working together, the mysteries of the universe will be revealed. Don’t forget, though, that your body has needs as well, and what happens between the solar eclipse on June 21 and the lunar eclipse on July 5 will boost your finances so you can enjoy more of the good things in life. For many people though, the best thing in life is you.

Cancer (June 22-July 23)

As a summer-born sign Cancer can find the winter months tough, but the lunar eclipse on Jan. 10 will bring encouraging news, the kind that brightens even the darkest of days. With so much cosmic activity taking place in your opposite sign in 2020, partnerships of all kinds will be of supreme importance. Try not to think of yourself as an isolated individual but as part of the collective human experience. After both Jupiter and Saturn end their retrograde phases in September, you will enjoy a much clearer view of the world – and your special place in it.

Leo (July 24-Aug. 23)

Your limitless energy, boundless enthusiasm and passion for excellence will lift you to new heights of fame and fortune over the coming year. Leo is never happier than when at the centre of things, and with Mars moving through your fellow fire signs of Sagittarius from Jan. 3 to Feb 16, and Aries from June 28 until the end of the year, the eyes of the world will be on you. Make it your 2020 vision to be the director, producer and lead actor of your own real-life drama – and you’ll win an Oscar for best self-belief!

Virgo (Aug. 24-Sept. 23)

You’re not the type to crave power, but the planets will encourage you to take charge and make important decisions. From March 22 to July 1, and again toward the end of the year, people will come to you with problems to solve, especially on the work front where your logical mind will be much in demand. But don’t push yourself too hard, physically or mentally, from Aug. 22 to Sept. 22 when the sun moves through your sign. If you can, take a vacation around this time, because the final quarter of 2020 will bring plenty more interesting challenges.

Libra (Sept. 24-Oct. 23)

Venus, your ruler, enjoys an extended stay in one of the most positive areas of your chart from early April to early August, and during this time the physical, mental and emotional barriers that define your world will be swept away, giving you a more expanded view of reality. Along with the eclipses in June and July, and cosmic activity in your own sign in September and October, the universe will encourage you to upgrade your entire way of thinking and feeling. The person you are by the end of the year won’t be anything like the person you are now.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)

Relationships will see a marked improvement from Jan. 11 when upheavals planet Uranus takes a break, allowing you to call the shots again in one-to-one dealings at home and at work. In fact, the big message for 2020 is that you don’t HAVE to do what others expect of you and nor can they force you. The eclipses on June 21 and July 5 will encourage you to break free of restrictions and you may even decide to move to another town or city. By the time the sun enters your sign on Oct. 22, you could be living the dream – quite possibly some place else.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)

The material side of life – money, property and investments – will take up a lot of your time and energy during the first half of 2020, but the lunar eclipse in your sign on June 5 will find ways to remind you that relationships of a purely human kind are worth more than dollars and cents. Between that eclipse and the solar eclipse, also in your sign, on Dec. 14 you will encounter a succession of individuals who delight you with their company and inspire you with their ideas. The meaning of life is about people, not profit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20)

Mars moves into your sign on Feb. 16 and around this time you will recognize that whatever you want most from life has to be earned through sheer hard work. Partnerships are important, of course, but the eclipses in January and June, and Saturn and Jupiter moving retrograde through your sign from May to September, signal that your fate is in your own hands. If you get the chance to travel a long way from home in October don’t hesitate, just go for it. Not only will the journey be fun, but there could be romance waiting at your destination.

Aquarius (Jan. 21-Feb. 19)

There may be a few moments early in the year, in February and March, when Mercury’s influence makes it feel as if you don’t speak the same language as everyone else. Maybe you should take that as a cosmic hint to talk less and think more, because what happens when Mars moves into the communications area of your chart on June 28 will not only give you something worth saying but also the power to make yourself heard. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but the right word in the right place at the right time can be priceless.

Pisces (Feb. 20-Mar. 20)

Too often a new year feels similar to the old one, but the lunar eclipse in Cancer on Jan. 10 will sweep away your winter blues and make it feel more like spring. By the time the sun moves into your sign on Feb. 19, your plans will be coming to life and you’ll be feeling warm all over. The summer months will see you at your creative best and a friendship with someone whose artistic skills match your own could bring the kind of success you hardly dare dream of. November will be an especially productive month, but don’t neglect those you love.