Your 2021 lookahead horoscopes (here’s hoping for a better year)

To say you felt limited and constricted by events during the latter part of 2020 is, of course, a massive understatement, but don’t despair. Mars in the most outgoing area of your chart from March 4 to April 23 will give you plenty to look forward to, as will the solar eclipse in the same area on June 10. Your existence may never be quite the same again, but there is no reason why it should not be better. You are still the same adventurous and ambitious Aries you always were, so take life off “hold” and let your many talents shine.

Make use of Jupiter in the career area of your chart to remind people in positions of power how lucky they are to have you working for them. If you drop a few hints in the summer months that you feel unsettled and might like a job change, they will pull out all the stops to keep you. Hold out for a promotion and a salary increase, at the very least. Mars in your sign early in the year, then in your opposite sign in November and the first half of December, will make you ultra-competitive. The world is yours if you want it enough.

The new year may take a while to get moving – by your high-speed standards anyway – but when it does you will find yourself in the eye of the storm. From when Mars moves into your sign on March 4 to the solar eclipse, also in your sign, on June 10, the world will be raging around you, but you will stay cool, calm and totally at ease. By the time of the year’s second solar eclipse, on Dec. 4, your reputation for competence will be at an all-time high and even your rivals will look at you with the deepest respect.

Venus in the partnership area of your chart from Jan. 8 will get 2021 off to a loving start, but don’t let your passions run away with you or Pluto could unleash a volcano of emotions that even you find hard to control. Money matters and property issues are under excellent stars, but must be handled with care from June to October when both Jupiter and Saturn move retrograde through the wealth area of your chart. Remind yourself often that there is no such thing as a sure thing, and make sure your investments are both sensible and safe.

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Aquarius will force you to acknowledge other people’s opinions and beliefs. You must allow them to have their say and you must find ways to show you are listening, even if it’s with just one ear. You may be tempted to do as you please, especially around the time of the lunar eclipse on May 26, but the overall picture in 2021 is about co-operation, so wise up and discover the joys of working as part of a team. You’ll still be one of the chiefs, of course.

A great sense of relief will come over you when the sun, Venus and Mercury all move into the most adventurous area of your chart in April. Finally you can spread your wings and start doing the things you wanted to do in 2020, but held back from because there was too much risk involved. Now you will soar physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually, knowing that the universe will always protect you. The late summer months will be delightfult oo as Venus and Mars find ways to remind you why life is worth living. Don’t forget so easily next time.

Make good use of Jupiter in the most dynamic area of your chart throughout much of 2021 to bring your creative skills into play. You have so much talent but you don’t always push ahead as hard as you should. Now, though, you can move up a level and demonstrate you have what it takes to reach the top and stay there. Don’t be afraid to look further afield for opportunities to shine, especially around the time of the eclipses on June 10 and Dec. 4. You’ve got star quality on both an earthly and a cosmic level, so put on a show.

As Mars spends the early part of the year in your opposite sign it would be wise to steer clear of needless confrontations – and again from June to October when Jupiter and Saturn are moving retrograde. You may not appreciate how sharp your tongue can be at times, and while employers and other important people will respect your opinions, they won’t be happy if you fail to respect their seniority. Mars in your own sign around the time of your next birthday will bring recognition on both a personal and a professional level, and it’s thoroughly deserved.

Jupiter, your ruler, is such a cheerful influence that you always believe something good will turn up, and the early months of 2021 will see you at your optimistic best. Creative activities will go well this year, especially those you undertake with people who share your positive outlook on life. The more artistic license you allow yourself between the eclipses of June 10 and Dec. 4, the more you will accomplish and the more your talents will be rewarded. The game of life is to be played and enjoyed, and you enjoy it most when you are winning!

Now that Saturn has finally left your sign you can look forward to a period of growth and expansion, both on a material level (your career and financial situation), and on a personal level (your love life and relationships). Mars in your opposite sign from April to June will bring your fighting spirit to the fore and anyone who thinks you are too nice to scratch and bite won’t think that way for long! On the work front you will make sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty, but don’t forget that the best sacrifices always serve a higher purpose.

Everything is up for grabs this year, and with Jupiter and Saturn moving through your sign your ambitions will know no bounds. Also, with Mars working in your favour in March and April, and again in the fall months, you won’t be taking orders, you’ll be giving them. You know what it is you want from life, and you know how and where to get it, and woe betide anyone who tries to stand in your way. Yes, you’ll make a few enemies, but you will also gain an army of new admirers. March with them into a glorious future.

The year may start on a low-key note but come the second half of April, when Mercury, Venus and Mars all move in your favour, the pace of life will pick up dramatically. You’ll make a lot of noise and a lot of waves, and maybe a lot of money too. Both the lunar eclipse on May 26 and the solar eclipse on Dec. 4 fall in the most ambitious area of your chart, so if you can earn the trust of people in positions of power around these dates, you’ll be riding in the executive elevator and heading for the top before 2021 is done.

