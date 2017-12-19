Barbara Leentje van Walraven left a legacy of love

Barbara Leentje van Walraven: Born May 7, 1931, in Dubbeldam, the Netherlands; died Sept. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, of natural causes; aged 86.

In February, 1952, at the age of 21, Barbara, and her new husband, Pieter, boarded a ship headed for Canada, leaving behind a war-torn country and her family for adventure. She never looked back.

Barbara had the wisdom to realize that a positive attitude is a choice. The newlyweds settled on a farm in Eastern Ontario and started to raise a family – with seven of their nine children born before hot water and electricity were installed. She provided for her children with kindness, courage, a boundless energy and, most of all, love. But it couldn't have been easy. There was no money for vacations or dinners in restaurants. She could never drop in at her mother's for a welcome break on a Sunday afternoon. And despite the never-ending cycle of laundry and meals – she never complained. And she never raised her voice. Not once.

She took the time to make every occasion, big or small, gezellig, a Dutch word that describes the cozy atmosphere she created. Barbara designed, sewed and knit clothing – and usually without a pattern. She created unique cross-stitch samplers to honour each grandchild. Growing up in occupied Holland during the Second World War taught her to use whatever materials she had available. Needlepoint tapestries were made from discarded burlap potato bags and the leftover wool from old sweaters that she had knit.

She figured out how to surprise and delight us, even on a limited budget. One year, close to Christmas, my sisters and I couldn't find our dolls. We kept asking her where they were but she never let on. Then, at Christmas, we unwrapped them dressed in new clothes she had sewn using fabric from one her own dresses. We were thrilled.

Barbara loved the water almost as much as her family. A day at the beach meant we could watch her backward somersault dive. In her 60s, Barbara enthusiastically took her grandchildren to the wave pool and the water park. Even when Alzheimer's had taken over in her 80s, she would plunge into the water without hesitation, diving from the boat, the raft or the side of the pool.

Her beloved Pieter passed away in 2015, and, in this instance, Alzheimer's was a blessing. She said a heartfelt goodbye to Pieter, and did not remember him after that. They shared a love of life and children. Once, when asked how they coped with raising such a large family with no money, Barbara shrugged and said, "to us, it was all a big adventure."

She faced dark times with courage and a characteristic Dutch stubbornness to hunker down and weather the storm. She struggled with depression in her 30s after their ninth child was born. Hospitalized, away from her children who at this time were being temporarily cared for by good friends in various homes, she decided that the only way to go home was to will herself better. This meant pretending to take the medication provided to lift her spirits – she confided later that it only made her feel worse and that all she needed was rest.

She welcomed daughters- and sons-in-law, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with enthusiasm, warmth and kindness. Her most precious legacy is that she showed us, unfailingly, every single, day, that love is the essence and purpose of life. What a gift.

Corrie van Walraven is Barbara's daughter.

