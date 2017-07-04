Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Celine Dion has appeared naked in a photo published on Instagram by Vogue magazine. The photo shows Dion, 49, sitting on a chair with her arms covering her breasts and her right leg crossed over her left. (Jordan Strauss/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Quebec superstar singer Celine Dion has appeared naked in a photo published on Instagram by Vogue magazine.

The photo shows Dion, 49, sitting on a chair with her arms covering her breasts and her right leg crossed over her left.

The caption states the photo was taken between a costume change.

The post discusses Dion’s love of custom-made haute couture clothing, which Vogue says she has worn almost exclusively during her performances over the past five years.

Vogue quotes Dion as saying: “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.”

