Costas Tirovolas, 68, devoted his life to helping children and their families

Costas Tirovolas: Child psychiatrist. Father. Husband. Guitarist .Born July 11, 1949 in Athens; died Oct. 29, 2017, in Mississauga, Ont.; of a myocardial infarction; aged 68.

Costas Tirovolas was more than my husband, best friend, business partner, musical accompanist and co-captain of our family adventures, he was also an accomplished child and adolescent psychiatrist who devoted his life to helping children and their families.

When he arrived in Canada from Greece in 1978, fresh from military service and from work in the most desolate and underserviced confines of his country, he was committed to becoming a psychiatrist. No more delivering babies in isolated cottages in the middle of the night or happily leaving a farm with a chicken under his arm as a gift for his services, he was ready for the really hard work of healing emotional wounds. Although not by nature a patient man, he learned to slow down and listen. He set his gaze on the most vulnerable patients: children, the future of our planet. He sought to give them guidance and support so that they could face life with courage and joy. Just as he loved to watch the garden grow, he also loved to see the children blossom into strong and resilient adults.

Story continues below advertisement

However, life was not only about work. We met on his first day at what was then known as the Clarke Institute in Toronto. He was struggling to fill in a taxation form and I rushed to the rescue, not knowing that the filling of forms was forever going to be delegated to me. We were married on a beautiful sunny February morning in 1980. We were blessed with three children Anna, Elizabeth and Sebastian. Their father was immensely proud of them and, growing up with two psychiatrists, they all established careers in the mental-health field, a new family tradition.

Costas was passionate about music in many genres but Bach was his favourite. There he found order mixed with simplicity and grandeur. It was the world as it ought to be: infinitely simple and yet so complex. His soul resonated with the preludes and within them, he caught a glimpse of heaven. He spent hours strumming on his guitar, usually sitting outside on the deck, one with nature, deep in thought.

Costas loved fast cars and slow sunsets, poetry and inarticulate children, togetherness and solitude. He was a firm believer that "everything comes from the Greek" and very fond of neologisms, particularly with new expletives uttered when Arsenal was losing a soccer match. He was a complicated man and we are all richer for travelling with him.

In the words of the Greek poet C.P. Cavafy, Costas reached his Ithaka after a "marvellous journey." Ithaka did, in fact, leave him "wise" and "full of experience" even if, for us, it seemed that his trip had been cut short.

Michèle D'Iorio is Costas's wife.

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide