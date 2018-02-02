Dick Hibberd inspired generations of students to explore humanitarian work

Richard Anthony (Dick) Hibberd: Family man. Educator. Singer. Community builder. Born Oct. 15, 1926, in Vancouver; died Sept. 26, 2017, from Parkinson's disease; aged 90.

Dick Hibberd embraced life fully. He influenced generations of young people, modelled the rewards of volunteerism and empowered students and teachers alike, in Canada and beyond. Suffice it to say, he was a pillar of his community, but also so much more.

Dick and his beloved wife, Joy, moved to Powell River, B.C., in 1953 and immediately began a lifetime of education and community building. There, they raised their children, Rick, Wendy and Shelley, and later welcomed partners and grandchildren.

Story continues below advertisement

In 1956, his love of choral singing led Dick to become a founding member of the Powell River Choral Society, a choir with which he sang until 2013. Dick's many administrative and diplomatic skills extended to the B.C. Choral Federation, the Powell River Academy of Music and the prestigious International Choral Kathaumixw festival. Powell River is now celebrated as a town of music, part of the legacy of Dick Hibberd's own love of it.

His career as a high-school teacher began early when Dick took his first appointment at 19. Over a 30-year career, Dick touched the lives of thousands of students. He was a profoundly gifted history teacher, who brought the past alive and who brought the world into the classroom. His students engaged with issues of the day and in conferences Dick organized to bring Canadian leaders and newsmakers, such as René Lévesque and Mitchell Sharp, to Powell River, a town infrequently on their itineraries. Although he advanced in the school system, becoming vice-principal and principal, his heart never left the classroom.

Dick had a strong social conscience and was devoted to global peace and social justice for the developing world. His commitment to education extended to Africa. Working with the Canadian Teachers' Federation, Dick travelled there five times, working with teachers in Malawi, Uganda and Ethiopia. He believed in the power of education to assist countries with social and political development.

Dick also brought Africa home with him. He exposed his students to real-life experiences and the real impact of disparity. He galvanized them so that they engaged in social, educational and voluntary activities that opened their hearts and often led to humanitarian work. In the 1960s and 1970s, he also served as the western chair of the UNESCO Associated Schools Project, which connects schools globally to promote innovative and sustainable education, as well as being a member of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

Being surrounded by family and friends brought Dick a lifetime of happiness. He and Joy gathered a broad, multigenerational family for vacations on Gambier Island, a legacy of Dick's parents, Cyril and Gladys Hibberd. Dick and Joy welcomed succeeding generations to relax on this little island paradise, nestled in Howe Sound, between Vancouver and the Sechelt Peninsula.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, Dick received the 1991 Powell River Good Citizen Award.

Jacqueline Murray was one of Dick's history students.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide