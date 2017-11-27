A few disdainful looks aren’t going to break my May-December romance

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

My boyfriend and I were enjoying a dreamy conversation about where we might live in the fall. Should we move in together? If so, where? Would we still love each other being together round-the-clock, with my non-existent cleaning skills, his inability to put the toilet seat down?

We idly discussed the possibilities while in a hot tub in the Catskill Mountains of New York, hands and feet intertwining occasionally. We spoke quietly since there was another couple sharing the hot tub with us. The day before, when I'd been soaking alone, a gregarious group from the lodge had drawn me into a conversation about the biggest ziplines in the world. But this couple didn't seem as friendly. Or maybe it was we who weren't friendly.

They didn't say "hi" when we got in the hot tub, but then again, neither did we. The man looked to be in his 40s or 50s, and had a pale face, a greying mustache and a gold cross around his neck. He was paunchy. I noticed the woman less. She was younger than he and wore black sunglasses. They spoke loudly with strong accents, from either New York or New Jersey, I couldn't tell. After a while, my boyfriend and I cooled off by jumping in the pool.

It's tempting to say that I don't know what possessed me to do what I did next. But of course I know.

After swimming out to the middle of the pool, I turned around and looked back at the couple. I wanted to see if they were talking about us. And they were.

The guy gestured toward us. Then he leaned over and said something to the woman. I couldn't hear what he said, exactly. But I was pretty sure it went something like: "He looks like her son!" After all, I'd been mistaken for his mom more than once already. A disgusted sneer crossed the man's face. The woman looked at him questioningly and then shrugged. She clearly couldn't care less.

His disgust was enough, though. It hit me like a punch in the stomach. One second, I felt happy and in love. The next, I felt hurt and ashamed.

Ashamed for being 49 years old when my boyfriend is 24. Ashamed for being 49 years old period. Ashamed for looking like his mom (even though I am, in fact, older than his mom). I absorbed and internalized this judgment because he was likely judging me more than he was my boyfriend. I am disgusting, I thought. There is something wrong with me.

My boyfriend swam up and saw the look on my face.

"What's wrong?"

"That guy made a comment about us," I said, waving in the direction of the couple in the hot tub. "He said I looked like your mom."

My boyfriend turned to look at him briefly, then turned back to me. His big brown eyes were serene. The age difference bothers him less than it bothers me. He thinks it's funny when people think I'm his mom.

"Are you sure?" he asked.

I thought about this. Was I sure? I'd definitely seen the man gesture at us and say something. I know I saw a revolted look on his face. But could I swear to what he said?

"Ninety-per-cent sure."

"It doesn't matter," my boyfriend said, caressing my shoulders. "You're never going to see that guy again."

"I know," I whispered through gritted teeth. "I know it doesn't matter."

Of course, I knew that it didn't. The only thing that mattered was how we felt about each other. It was only when some outside force intruded on our bubble that I would second-guess everything. I also knew that, as far as discrimination went, this was child's play. Our relationship was not illegal, no one would kill or torture us for being in love.

Still, it hurt. I swam to the shallow end and floated to let that hurt wash over me. My boyfriend kissed me to try and make it go away.

Eventually, we got out of the pool, dawdled in the steam room and then changed for dinner in the hotel restaurant. We laughed and held hands and enjoyed a romantic, pasta-eating moment together. I'd like to say that I didn't worry at all what strangers were thinking about us. This is mostly true. But fresh on the heels of the hot-tub incident, I couldn't help but wonder what the servers thought behind their pleasant, professional expressions.

When my boyfriend and I first started dating about nine months ago, I worried that people would gawk and whisper about us everywhere we went. I'd keep looking around to try to prove my theory.

Mostly I don't do that anymore.

Sometimes I lapse.

To be fair to the guy in the hot tub, our particular brand of May-December romance is a novelty. Many people probably do a double-take, albeit more discreetly, when they see us. Even with 39-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron and his glamorous 64-year-old wife Brigitte Macron in the headlines, I doubt the older woman-younger man paradigm is going to hit the mainstream soon.

So I guess I just need to get a thicker skin.

This baby brush with discrimination might have been hurtful. But it also reminded me how lucky I am. I have the freedom to love who I want – not to mention say what I want, write what I want and vote for who I want. If the worst I have to suffer are a few funny looks and rude comments from the hot-tub haters of the world, then I can handle it.

I think.

Rebecca Agiewich lives in Seattle.