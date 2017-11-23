Allan Lindsay was a playful father with a lasting sense of curiosity

Allan Lindsay

Family man. Businessman. Gentleman. Adventurer. Born May 22, 1929, in Renfrew, Ont.; died Aug. 21, 2017, in Renfrew; of complications from Alzheimer's disease; aged 88.

Alice Munro once said "the constant happiness is curiosity." My father's life was a testament to this philosophy.

Story continues below advertisement

Allan Lindsay was born in Renfrew, Ont., the youngest of three. His mother dubbed him her "wee mannie," and somehow the wonder and curiosity of a child never escaped him.

Allan left his Ottawa Valley town to attend McGill University. It was there that he met his match in a fiery Maritimer with dark brown eyes. Marie McCoomb was as intense as he was not. They had a yin-yang attraction and they married in 1950 in her hometown of St. Stephen, N.B. Whether in the thick of raising their four daughters – Jane, Susan, Jill and Anne – or travelling the world, they made it work.

After obtaining their degrees, Allan and Marie returned to spend the rest of their lives in Renfrew with Allan working in the family agri-business. His commitment to the growth of the company saw it through many transitions. He took great pride in being a businessman who didn't lose sight of the needs of the local farmer. Allan believed in the Ottawa Valley. He gave back to his community by volunteering with the Renfrew County Board of Education and the town's Industrial Commission.

At the heart of his being, Allan believed that everyone had a story to tell and he wanted to hear it. His curiosity led to a love of travel and infinite conversations with people from all walks of life. Whether he was touring India with Marie or sitting atop Victoria Falls in Africa, he soaked up the culture and environment by asking questions. We girls secretly delighted in hearing that while he was visiting the Kremlin, he was taken aside by country officials and told in no unspoken terms to stop asking so many questions!

Allan was a gentle and playful father. After supper, Dad would slowly and carefully remove his glasses, take out the change from his pockets and slip off his shoes. We would scream in delight in anticipation of the game about to begin with Dad on the floor and the four of us trying to avoid being caught by his scissoring legs. We grew up believing that all fathers were as fun.

Allan was happiest when sharing this sense of fun with his children or grandchildren. He could find adventure in the near or far. From dog-sledding to snowmobiling or fording a spring stream, Allan relished his time in the outdoors. Even in his later years, we would find Dad testing out a canoe in the early spring waters or high up on a cottage roof, cleaning the leaves.

Later, as he journeyed through dementia, Allan did not lose his gentle and fun-loving nature. At his long-term care facility, we would find him dancing, playing pool or enjoying the fresh air of a crisp fall day. Allan died this summer on the day of the solar eclipse. We like to think that he escaped to enjoy the wonder and beauty of the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Susan Lindsay is one of Allan's daughters.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, visit tgam.ca/livesguide