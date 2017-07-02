I have never understood the appeal of storm chasing. Who would deliberately throw themselves into the path of danger when they could be safe at home, enjoying a nice cup of tea and watching the whole affair on TV? As someone whose sense of adventure consists primarily of the teacup ride at amusement parks and the occasional Avengers movie, I was never one to dream about “chasing the beast” or wax lyrical about the “awe-inspiring destructiveness” of nature. That’s until I survived one wild family road trip.

It had been a mind-numbingly long day. My parents and I were partway through our yearly drive to the United States, and moods were growing darker as we neared the end of our eighth hour and second straight day in the motorhome. My mother’s formidable temper was getting forebodingly explosive, while my own patience was severely taxed as she ordered me away from my books to wash endless stacks of dishes. My father was too preoccupied with driving to prevent my mother and I from slowly slicing away at each other’s pride, and the flat Ohio landscape did little to alleviate our frustration. Not a single other vehicle was visible, and as a born-and-bred city girl, I found myself deeply mistrustful of the fertilizer-pungent air and battered red farmhouses surrounding us.

As if to prove my point, the sky abruptly darkened to a bruised, brilliant green. Rain clouds roiled to the beat of thunderclaps and lightning strikes. It was hauntingly beautiful, but we had all watched enough of the TV series Storm Chasers to know they foreshadowed the beginnings of a tornado. Far above us, clouds amassed into a suffocating dome of darkness and cut off all escape. The storm front seemed to be hunting us across the open space.

The wind picked up. I heard violent cracks and saw branches snapped off trees and dragged onto the road by the merciless wind. I saw doors yanked violently off colourful barn houses. Heavy rain crashed down without warning and jagged blades of lightning slashed through the clouds all around us.

I tried to think over the noise. I frantically pleaded with my dad to pull over, to get off the road, to stop. I needed to be heard, terrified as I was by the chaos of the storm around us; I begged my mother to back me up, but she was pale and motionless in the passenger seat.

My father had entered his own defensive mode, pushing through his fear in a primal flight-or-fight instinct unfortunately driven by excessive machismo and adrenalin. His smile was painfully wide and I could clearly see his hands trembling on the wheel, but he brushed off my growing panic, determined to drive us to a safer place.

All our voices were at least a half octave higher than normal, and my palms were beginning to sweat as I realized we were in genuine danger.

Our tiny fibreglass motorhome was in the midst of one of many tornadoes that rip across the Midwest, tearing apart warehouses and trees and reaching wind speeds of up to 480 kilometres an hour.

My father eventually pulled off to the side of the road. We tumbled clumsily from our seats and crouched on the floor together as the motorhome rocked beneath us.

Rain was pounding almost horizontally against the van. Danger was more real and present than it had ever been in my life.

We looked at one another sheepishly. With one of nature’s most awesome forces raging outside, our fights suddenly lost significance.

And then, a loud crack! The hatch above our heads flew off, and rain poured in. My father cursed. I started praying. My mother scrambled onto a table, stomped her foot, and began insulting the parentage of the motorhome’s manufacturer. My dad and I gaped at her incredulously as she ranted and raved, and somehow repaired the hole in our roof with a roll of duct tape and a sheet of cardboard.

In that moment, I was so profoundly grateful for the presence of my family. I took comfort in my parents’ presence; they’ve always made me feel safe and I was certain they could protect me. My socks were wet, my hair was soaked and I could barely hear my voice over the howling wind, but I laughed through the stress of the situation. I felt lighter and less fearful.

Families, whether they are found or born, are for these moments. When fair weather has long passed, and “dark and stormy” can barely begin to cover your life, you can count on them to have your back.

The storm was remarkably short-lived; the vortex passed within 10 minutes and we were back on the road after an hour. Wind was flying in through our jury-rigged cardboard hatch, but it brought a freshness into the motorhome.

The atmosphere as we drove out of Ohio was infinitely brighter than our drive in. We laughed and joked as we continued on our journey, high off a heady mixture of adrenalin and relief.

Surviving that storm may be an insignificant achievement in the grand scheme of life, but we did survive it, together, and that small event helps bind us as a family.

Sydney Tsuyuki lives in Toronto.