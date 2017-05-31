Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I’m having trouble making sense of what I see in front of me. My vantage point is a booth at Tim Hortons, and what I see is one kind of Canada: the Canada famous for its polite citizens, proud multiculturalism and inclusivity.

I’m right in front of the doors at the entrance to Timmies. Just about everyone is nice enough to hold the door for the next person. People are being kind to each other. It doesn’t matter if you are an old person, a young person, a black person, a Muslim person, a man or a woman. The person ahead of you will hold the door for you, no hesitation.

Almost everyone appreciates it. They nod, they smile, they say thank you and then they do the same for the person behind them. I would say only about 1 in 20 people will either not hold the door for the next guy or will neglect to say thank you when someone does it for them. There is no apparent pattern identifiable in the impolite group. They are just rude; it is not a targeted thing, just an apparent generalized selfishness that affects anyone who happens along.

Sitting here, I see no racism, no ageism, no homophobia and no reason to think Canada is anything but one of the greatest places to be in the world. Someone once said if you don’t like Tim Hortons, you don’t like Canada. Here, from my booth-size observation post, I see nothing but a safe, kind, generous land of happy double-doubles to go.

But this is not the whole story, not by a long shot. I see more. Something much different, much darker and more depressing, and it hits as close to home as you can get – precisely my apartment building.

This working joe with an ordinary not-so-skilled job lives in an ordinary part of town without the prestige of a fancy postal code. The people in my building include other working stiffs, senior persons on government pensions, persons on disability, persons on welfare, new Canadians and so on. But in my building, things are not always so nice.

Sure, I have neighbours who are lovely people. They say hello and ask how I’m doing and make small talk. They are genuinely neighbourly. But they are not the cause of my unhappiness. It’s the others.

There are several families and individuals who are just downright nasty. They won’t so much as look directly at you, let alone say hello or how are you. They let the door slam in your face and hit the close button on the elevator repeatedly, trying to get away before you make it down the hall.

There are a couple of older men who are gruff and scowly. They look as though they hate life as much as they hate you. There are also a couple of immigrant families who never smile and never want anything to do with you.

Now, I know I’m being harsh, but I don’t think any of them should be so unpleasant, and it doesn’t seem to be rooted in cultural or racial factors. Nastiness is ageless, colourless and race-less.

Their unpleasantness often extends way beyond mere rudeness into the territory of prejudice and discrimination. Lots of these cranks are especially rude to the older gay man who lives in the building. He’s as pleasant as pleasant can be, but they seem to go the extra mile to be unkind to him, actually looking at him with obvious contempt and disgust.

The worst thing I’ve seen was the day the elevator broke down and I had to haul my butt up the stairs. Written on the wall in the stairwell was a racist obscenity. I couldn’t imagine who would do such a thing and chose to believe it was a trespassing vandal. But perhaps that was naive. Racists don’t necessarily put signs on their doors.

But at the same time, some also don’t hide it very well. A woman on the first floor is known around the building as “the warden” because of her use of snitches to find out everyone’s business. She’ll happily be nice to anyone of any race to their face, but give her the chance and she’ll spew her bigotry.

These are the two Canadas I see for myself. At the coffee shop, it is always the same – everyone is nice to almost everyone all the time. At home, some people are always nice and others are always … well, not. That’s my world.

Lots of people experience this country in ways I can’t begin to understand as a middle-aged white guy. I read the papers and I hear the stories about minorities being harassed by the police. The whole carding and street-check debate tells the story clearly.

It is an unpleasant truth that institutionalized racism and discrimination still thrive in certain sectors of our society. So how do I make sense of all this? Why do these two Canadas appear to co-exist in direct opposition to each other? Which is the real Canada?

It seems logical to think the imperfect one is more likely the truth, but why then does the Timmies phenomenon exist? The prejudice is invisible at my Timmies – how can we make that our reality every day, everywhere?

Perhaps one day, I’ll figure it out. Or maybe one day, the lousy Canada will change for the better and it won’t matter any more. I can only hope.

Josh Brooks lives in Bayfield, Ont.