Ian Crowe, 81: His fun was always in building and his family

Ian Benjamin Crowe

Born Dec. 17, 1935, in Goole, England. Died July 8, 2017, in Kingston; of cancer; aged 81.

Ian Crowe lived to build. He taught his children, his grandchildren, his friends and neighbours and those he worked with over a long and varied career that all you need is a plan, an appetite for hard work and a willingness to handle problems head on.

From his childhood in Yorkshire, England, onward, Ian fostered a relentless curiosity. He needed to know how things worked. The secret, he found, lay in disassembly: Reducing something to bits and pieces often revealed the essence of its function. As a result, his parents and his two sets of twin siblings never knew when a toy or an appliance, a car even, might be found totally functionless, courtesy of the boy they lovingly called the "mad scientist."

This innate curiosity came with a need for adventure. In the late 1950s it led him to Africa with his wife Judith – both in their early 20s at the time – where he worked as a police officer and then on the East African Railways.

In Kenya he discovered another love that would prove to be lifelong: the airplane. Ian's family, which now included two children, Jonathan and Katharine, and a beloved German shepherd would pile into small aircraft to explore, getting into high-altitude mischief over the glory of the African coast.

Ian's spirit of adventure was free from sentimentality or excessive romantic notions: When it was time to move on, he moved on. The family left Africa for the snow of Sept Îles, Que., then on to Montreal and finally Kingston. In each home he had a workshop. From each workshop emerged the incredible results of this need to build: cabinets and kitchen tables, coffee tables and candlesticks. A two-seat aircraft was assembled in the garage over the course of years. Most incredible yet – and beautifully inexplicable – a hovercraft. He only wanted to see if he could do it. Once complete, it was given a single, mythical test drive on – or rather slightly above – local streets in Otterburn Park, Que., where it gathered a coterie of local kids and dogs, running joyfully through its dusty wake. Afterward, Ian gave it away to someone who lived on the river and could use it. Not to worry – the fun was always in the building.

The greatest proof and product of my father's need to build was his family. He would tell you this was the most important thing. The only thing. He and Judith were married for 59 years and his devotion to her was an awe-inspiring thing. They had two sons and a daughter, then seven grandchildren. His place was always at the head of the table where he told stories of his adventures, made everyone laugh and listened with genuine interest about their lives: jobs and school, friends and problems, and everything else.

Here, with his family, another essential truth was revealed by my father. The most important ingredient in the construction of anything: love.

Nick Crowe is Ian's youngest son.

