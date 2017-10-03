Leaving the booze behind: What to expect when you quit drinking

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Even the greatest of love stories must come to an end. This is especially true of any love story involving a substance that embarrasses, isolates and damages – often in that order – when consumed in large quantities. When confronted with the choice between your life and all its joys or your beloved, you will hesitate, and that's when you'll know your hoppy sweetheart has to go.

The first thing you will notice upon leaving the sauce is that everyone is so… boring. You never noticed when you were too hammered to see straight that your drinking buddies talk about the same things over and over again, usually pertaining to themselves, and you realize that they know little to nothing about you, as you've been laser-focused on the act of drinking.

But that's fine, you say, you are perfectly capable of making new friends. Except… you seem to have lost all social graces without that reassuring merlot in your hand.

The effortless charm that caused entire rooms to double over in effusive laughter has vanished, and in its place has emerged an all-consuming preoccupation with your mobile device.

After a spell of sobriety, you may find that you have extra time on your hands, mainly owing to the fact that you no longer go on 12-hour binges and spend the next day or two in bed. While this sounds like a good thing – now you can finally write that book! – it actually just gives you more time to wallow. You've never been the arts and crafts type and going to a pick-up baseball game makes you want to die. What do other people do with their lives? You never bothered to find out, as you were too busy forming human connections on the basis of mutual drunkenness, which was just so much more genuine. Or so you recall.

And furthermore, you learn that you're actually kind of a jerk. Loved ones will regale you with tales of tearful one-sided screaming matches, of which you naturally have no recollection. The person they tell you about sounds rather crazy, and you never quite fully believe that this was you.

The messages you receive at work, at home, from the media are confusing and inconsistent. Today I'm not assertive enough, tomorrow I'm too aggressive (if you think I'm aggressive now, try me after three bottles of wine, fool), today my shoulders are too broad, tomorrow I'm not eating enough, and nothing I do is ever right or quite good enough.

But no: I will not let the world drive me back over the edge.

The fact remains, though, that you have no way of dealing with the minor inconveniences and major setbacks that life is so fond of throwing in your face.

What do normal people do after a really bad day? No one ever talks about how to deal with life – all you ever hear is this nebulous concept of "self care," which as far as you can tell involves drinking wine in a bubble bath.

After six months, you will have noticed some things about your body, too. And they're not great: What no one tells you is you'll have ridiculous cravings for sugar that seem as though they'll never go away.

You'll be extremely tired and irritable, possibly anxious, long after you thought the source of all these things had been eliminated.

You'll instruct your partner to put up with your borderline narcoleptic, cupcake-swilling, rageful ways for just a few more months longer, as if he hadn't lived with a nearly identical monster for like a year prior to this. Such commitment!

Nighttime isn't much better: Most of your dreams involve you unceremoniously breaking your months of sobriety, which causes you to bolt up in the night in a cold sweat.

It takes you minutes to figure out that you aren't actually hung over, and that you didn't go on a bender – sort of like in the good old days when you woke up each morning trying to remember how much you had drunk the night before.

At least you finally know what people are referring to when they speak of the good old days…

But there are good things, too. You can move comfortably through life without feeling as though you're going to puke at any moment. Your brain has more room now that it's not consumed by endless calculations: How many drinks have I had compared to everyone else, how many more can I have without arousing suspicion? You are more present, and it starts to feel good. You start to think that maybe you won't die young, which both comforts you and sends you into a retirement-savings panic.

Despite becoming teary-eyed as you pass happy souls on patios sipping cold pints of IPA on a hot Friday afternoon, you begin to like your life, and yourself. You move through the world with the knowledge that choosing between drinking or having a good life with friends and family is a close call.

You persist, mainly because you have nothing better to do, and because there are so many more cupcakes to eat.

When you quit drinking you may notice that life is hard and never gets easier. This is perfectly normal. As the days go by, life will get easier to navigate. After all, tomorrow is another day.

Kristen Pyszczyk lives in Toronto.