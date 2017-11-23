Letting go of my wedding dress and the many memories it held

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Last week, I let go of my wedding dress.

I've almost finished 24/7 parenting; I've all but raised my brood. Like baby robins flying from the nest, my boys are stretching their wings at university and my daughter teeters on the edge, ready to go soon. That means it's time for me to simplify life and downsize. With a new-to-me house purchased, my weekends are full of decluttering, trips to the dump, phone calls to charities, and both selling and giving away all the extra pieces of furniture. Who knew you could collect so much stuff over 15 years and three children?

Finally, it was time to box up the contents of my hope chest before the movers arrive. Yes, I have a hope chest – a relic from a time gone by when young ladies stitched household linens and stored them away until they married. But one of the significant benefits of having a talented carpenter for a father is that you can point to pictures of pretty pieces of furniture and if you ooh and aah enough, they turn up as birthday or Christmas gifts.

I don't sew and I certainly didn't fashion a trousseau of delicates in my teenage years. My hope chest never held hopes and dreams so much as memories. So I knew by lifting the lid and opening it up, I was in for a trip down memory lane – an evening of smiles and waves of emotions, as I returned to happy moments of times gone by. I found elementary-school ribbons, high-school speeches written in youthful script on cue cards, and souvenirs of trips taken long ago. I leafed through theatre programs and museum handouts. I smiled over university stickers and business cards from every job I've ever held.

There were almost tears when I reached the birth announcements (times three!) and all the sweet cards those babes have ever given me as they grew – many of them homemade, filled with childish scribbles declaring their love. Working my way through the layers, like an archeologist on a dig, I giggled over a photocopy of an incredible letter to Santa that my middle child wrote, taping plastic bugs to it before mailing. There were more smiles when I came across the remarkable response a dedicated Canada Post worker sent back as Santa Claus, taking the time to comment on the aforementioned bugs.

Then, right at the bottom, I discovered my wedding dress. I wasn't expecting it there or the conflicting feelings it evoked. I didn't know I still had it. I suppose some newly married part of me imagined that if I ever had a daughter, she might want to wear it one day. (Why do we always think that?) I must have packed it away more than 25 years ago and forgotten about it.

I held it up full length. My Mum, just as talented as my Dad, had custom-made it for me, stitching into it all the love and hope for a bright future a mother can give. Funny how a simple piece of cloth can mean so much, in so many different ways.

Because it had been a glorious day. Two young people stood in front of family and friends in a tiny village church and pledged our love to each other. We were earnestly beginning the adventure of a new life together on a bright, shiny autumn afternoon. We held a grand event in the backyard of my parents' riverside house, complete with tent, toasts and a "proper" wedding cake that my mother, also talented in the kitchen, had made.

And there were many good years. Houses bought, vacations taken, children born. Sticky-faced kisses, fireflies caught, grownup escapes. Dreams shared. Lots of good years. Until the bad ones came along. When all the hopes and dreams that glorious day had promised were shattered like Christmas ornaments dropped to the ground. Fingering the lace overlay on my wedding dress, I remembered the tears and the anguish as I picked up the pieces and glued them back together so my children weren't hurt by their ragged edges.

After the bad years, there were tough years. Re-establishing myself in the work world. Learning how to be on my own. Trying to ensure I was being fair, yet honest in the aftermath of divorce. Redefining our family.

Shaking my head and willing myself back into the present, I took in the enormous puffed sleeves a 1990 wedding had demanded. I came to the inevitable conclusion that there was no way I would ever fit into that dress again, but I also realized that I had grown. So I packed the dress back up again in its box, smoothing over the tissue paper with a wry grin and knowing that with all the support of my communities, both faith and friend-based, I had pulled through.

Because after the tough years, there have been many, many good years full of laughter and love, complicated by challenges and punctuated by the pride of meeting them. Nobody's life is perfect, but mine is pretty darn good and it's looking even better for the good years to come. Moving day is upon me soon and I'm excited to see what comes next.

So, with apologies to the seamstress, I let the dress go. A local charity is its new temporary home. Will anyone ever wear it? I don't know. Maybe so, in which case, I wish her all the happiness I had in those good early years. And if it is picked apart for the beauty of its components, I wish each piece brings joy to those who find them. Because now, I have room in my hope chest for new memories.

I wonder if I'll find the top tier of the wedding cake when I clean out the freezer.

Katherine Ward lives in Burlington, Ont.