Naturalist. History buff. Beachcomber. Family man. Born Jan. 26, 1947, in Victoria; died Dec. 29, 2016, in Tofino, B.C., of cancer, aged 69.

When Barry retired from a 32-year career with Pacific Rim National Park in 2002, instead of heading to the golf course, he picked up his pruning shears and became a one-man wrecking crew, working to rid the national park of invasive plants.

Barry’s love for the natural world was lifelong. Raised in Victoria, he was the epitome of a free-range kid – his parents attached a bell to his lapel in an effort to keep track of their roaming child. He parlayed his passion for natural history into a biology degree, but university often got in the way of what he truly lived for: mucking about in nature. He was active in the university’s outdoor club and was famous for his “Campbell Scrambles.” He and his friends, including Barb Buckley who became his wife in 1972, roamed widely, recording misadventures in a club book.

No trail, however overgrown, was off limits. He once told a friend how to get through a thicket of head-high salal (a ubiquitous coastal shrub that forms impenetrable walls): Tuck in any laces and straps, zip up your coat, fall backward and start rolling.

In the late 1960s, Barry and his friends started to explore and clear an old lifesaving trail that ran along Vancouver Island’s west coast. In 1970, the trail became the West Coast Trail, part of the newly formed Pacific Rim National Park. That same year, Barry also became part of the park when he was hired as a naturalist.

As a park naturalist, and later a park warden, Barry found his calling. He could legitimately spend his days exploring and recording all he found in meticulous detail.

After his sons Mike and Ben and their families, this archive is perhaps Barry’s greatest legacy. He leaves countless binders, boxes and filing cabinets full of files, photographs, daily journals and annotated documents and maps on the West Coast’s natural and cultural history.

Barry would share this information with anyone who asked, often at length. At his memorial, friends lovingly joked that they had to pick the timing of a question carefully because the answer would take a while.

While Barry was generous with his knowledge, there was one thing he held close to his chest: where to find glass Japanese fishing floats (“glass balls”) that occasionally wash up on West Coast beaches. A journal entry for April 14, 1987, reports: “Up all night. Glass ball fever.” In the middle of a storm, he walked the length of Long Beach and back, burning through four flashlights. But he made his largest haul: 37 glass balls. There are 340 or so glass balls in Barry and Barb’s collection and Barry knew the provenance of every one.

Barry cared deeply for his family, and he and Barb infused a love of nature in their sons. The family’s front yard was Chesterman Beach where the boys roamed freely with their friends and spent hours surfing long before it was the trendy thing to do in Tofino. Barry was intensely proud of his sons and all they accomplished, and in his retirement enjoyed sharing the places he loved with a new generation, his four grandchildren: Isidora, Nicholas, Lucian and Emmie.

Barry was one of a kind. As a friend noted, in a park system full of nature nuts, Barry was “King Squirrel.” He is dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

