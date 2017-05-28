Survivor. Autodidact. Bon vivant. Proud Montrealer. Born Dec. 27, 1930 in Antwerp, Belgium; died Dec. 22, 2016, in Montreal, Que., of acute kidney injury; aged 85

Maurice Shenkier was at once an extroverted joker and a lone wolf. He spoke six languages, read voraciously and had staggering knowledge of topics, from history and politics to philosophy and music. Mo was a complex man.

He was never bored. He found life fascinating and shared this sense of fun and adventure with his family. Dress up, military music, parades and low-cost cultural outings topped the list of favourite activities. The Côte Saint-Luc Public Library was a second home. Mo and his entourage of friends and family would visit every historic fort within a 100-kilometre radius where he actively encouraged his two daughters to climb and pose on cannons and ramparts.

Spectator sports, however, did not interest him in the least. Once, he reluctantly took his children to Jarry Park Stadium for an Expos game. We cheered from the bleachers while he pulled out his book, The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.

Maurice fled Belgium with his parents, Sam Shenkier and Alice Eckstein, in early 1940. Between the ages of 9 and 13, Mo was either on the run, hidden or feral, roaming the streets unsupervised. For much of this time, his father was detained but Mo’s blond hair and green eyes were his salvation. He was a chameleon, pretending to be a Christian student with Jesuits in Perpignan, France, and later enrolled in a French Vichy youth movement sympathetic to Nazi ideals. In Nice, his mother was busy gambling in the casinos making acquaintances with the other players, including German officers, who warned them of an upcoming roundup by French authorities. That warning saved their lives.

While crossing the Pyrenees into Spain, he pulled a knife on the smuggler who threatened to leave his lagging mother behind. After 15 months of living in limbo in Ericeira, Portugal, he and his parents joined a small number of Jews to cross the Atlantic on the Serpa Pinto and to be accepted into Canada. They settled in Montreal in 1944.

Although his mother tongue was French, at that time Jews could not attend French Catholic School. Thus, Mo enrolled in Baron Byng High School where he learned to speak English without a trace of an accent. He melded into the Anglo Ashkenazi community and in 1958, married Edna Kessler, with whom he had two daughters, Tamara and Elisa. Edna doted on her young family and became a revered preschool teacher. Mo preferred interacting with older children who could understand irony and appreciate irreverence.

Larynx cancer left Mo with a raspy voice from the age of 51. When asked how he got such a sexy voice, his answers varied from shark attack to parachuting accident to high-altitude frostbite. The stories often worked as he generally exuded an element of menace. Our family pet, Pilot, a semi-vicious chihuahua/fox terrier, was his accomplice, rarely leaving Mo’s side for 14 years.

After Edna died suddenly in 1994, Mo met Simone Benaroche. Together, they travelled, danced and frequented Montreal’s abundant outdoor cafés and terraces. Her extended Moroccan Sephardic family embraced him wholeheartedly. Simone cared for him during his descent into physical frailty but at no time did his declining health dampen his joie de vivre.

Dad, this world is less interesting without you.

Tamara Shenkier is Maurice’s eldest daughter.

