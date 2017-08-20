Educator. Sister. Friend. Disability advocate. Born June 17, 1952, in Summerland, B.C.; died Feb. 17, 2017, in Vancouver of complications from pneumonia; aged 64.

Nancy entered the world in 1952, her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, depriving her brain of oxygen. At 19 months, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and her parents were advised to institutionalize her, suggesting that she would be severely mentally handicapped and likely not survive infancy. Nancy, however, was a fighter. Supported by the love of her parents and three siblings, she quickly began to defy the predictions of those health professionals.

Although never able to walk or talk, she learned to manoeuvre a powered wheelchair and to converse with a communication board and, later, a computer. After graduating from Summerland High School, she moved to George Pearson Centre, a Vancouver residential care facility. During that time, Nancy was a frequent guest speaker at the University of British Columbia, educating future occupational therapists and physiotherapists about living a full life as a person with a severe physical disability. She also took courses at a local college and was an active member of West Point Grey Baptist Church.

Craving a more independent and integrated life than one a residential facility could offer, Nancy moved into her own apartment at the age of 47 in 1999. The move was made possible by loving support of 24-hour caregivers. “God opened a door,” Nancy said.

Although she had made lifelong friends at the Pearson centre, she loved living independently in the community, “I am way more free!” she reflected in her writing.

Throughout her life, Nancy inspired others – including me – with her tenacity for living life to the fullest. Despite her profound physical challenges, her advocacy for others with disabilities was impressive, her indomitable spirit was inspiring and her wonderful sense of humour a real treat.

In July, 2016, Nancy was diagnosed with bladder cancer. She knew no one who’d been through cancer. Since I had, I became Nancy’s cancer mentor.

As her disability made it impossible for Nancy to hold a book, I read one aloud, written by two cancer survivors: Dancing in Limbo: Making Sense of Life After Cancer. Every few paragraphs, I’d read something that caused me to reflect on my own experiences and I’d gently probe Nancy about her feelings. Together we explored our own fears, even having some hearty laughs in the process. Reading the book together was cathartic for us both. Nancy’s sister, Mary, told me that Nancy’s first smile after hearing her diagnosis was when I first met with her and told her there was hope.

In November, Nancy underwent a radical cystectomy – removal of the bladder and other organs, with a 2-per-cent to 3-per-cent mortality rate. Again, Nancy’s tenacity enabled her to make it through surgery successfully. But she was later hospitalized repeatedly for pneumonia and other complications due to lifelong aging with a major disability.

Nancy’s final wish was to die at home, which many of us considered unrealistic but one she managed to attain, as she had with so many goals in her life that others considered insurmountable. Nancy died peacefully at home surrounded by her sister and her nephew, her caregivers and palliative-care nurses. We are all grateful for her remarkable life.

Susan Harris is Nancy’s friend and cancer mentor.

Report Typo/Error