To most, a middle-aged man suspiciously riding a bike closely behind a teenager may seem like a pedophile. To me, it’s always been my overprotective father.

He would hide every time I looked back and return home before me. But I knew he was always there pedalling behind my 10-year-old self. “How was school today?” he would ask as he pretended to cook pasta. My eyes would drift to the blue helmet in the corner of the kitchen.

It’s not always easy being raised by first-generation immigrants.

As a child, I stood out among my friends. When other kids could simply ask for a ride to go somewhere, I had to ask if I could go in the first place.

But it wasn’t easy for my parents to raise a child in this country, either.

My mother was born and raised in Iraq. Her every move was watched by her parents and two older siblings. My father, also born and raised in Iraq, had to parent himself and his siblings as his parents died before he finished university. Coming from these extreme conditions, it is easy to understand why my parents are overprotective.

“Do you know how worried I got? I was sure something happened to you,” my mother once exclaimed on the phone after two ignored text messages. I’m 17 years old.

Instead of responding with, “Mama, I’m literally parked in the driveway, I haven’t even left yet,” I have learned to apologize because I know, in her mind, I’m driving down the streets of Iraq.

My parents have told me the story of our 2005 visit to Baghdad, the city where I was born, many times. I was only six years old, but I still have a vivid memory of gunshots, stacks of money and being shoved behind a bank counter.

We didn’t have a car and had taken a taxi to the bank; in retrospect, a big mistake. Driving in Iraq is a game of who can tailgate the most. Of course, our taxi driver was no different.

A black van had tried to come into our lane multiple times, but our driver continuously ignored him. He was a typical stubborn Iraqi driver. Luckily, the driver behind us wasn’t as aggressive and let the van in between us.

Instantly, the sound of gunshots pierced my ear, they came from behind the black van. Three men with their faces covered in green bandanas were standing on the back of a pick-up only a car behind us, shooting at anything they could see. I tasted my own blood as my mother pushed me onto the floor of the taxi and laid on top of me.

It was chaos. People scrambled and ran out of all the cars on the street like a swarm of bees. Even our driver left us and ran into the nearest store. But I do remember he came back.

“What are you doing? Do you want to get killed?” he yelled at my mother, as he grabbed my arm and carried me into a bank while my mom ran behind us.

After an hour in the bank, it was over – a blur of missing sandals, stacks of money and abandoned cars. Needless to say, my mom and I walked the whole way home, with our taxi driver following behind, promising us that it was now safe.

I was traumatized by this incident. For days after that, my diet consisted of salted water to stop my shaking hands. However, for my parents, it was simply another day of doing errands. This was part of their growing up; it was normal.

So when they moved to Canada – one of the safest countries in the world – they carried that norm here.

As a young girl, I always hated how worried my parents would get. But the older I became, the more I sympathized. My parents left everything – their house, their families and their careers – for me, so I could have the life they dreamed of.

On my 13th birthday, I begged my father for a BlackBerry: “Dad please, everybody has one.”

My father, once a reputable doctor in Iraq, worked in a convenience store for three weeks just so my spoiled fingers could text friends I don’t even know any more.

Looking back, I am appalled that I mistreated my parents. They say that it’s the oldest passage of life; never understanding the love parents have for their children until the children have children of their own. Luckily, I didn’t need to have a child to come to that realization. I’ve decided to deal with my overprotective parents with a big smile on my face.

As time went by, my mother stopped thinking of males as monsters. My father stopped following me, too, as he didn’t have the endurance to bike behind a moving car. I slowly received more freedom. And the moment I stopped retaliating and sneaking behind my parents’ backs was the moment I reached a new level of maturity. I will gladly accept the curfew, the five missed calls, the three text messages and the lectures about sacrificing so much for my future. If I must text my mom once I reach my friend’s house, I will, because she works hard to pay the bills.

These days, I look at my hero and ask, “Dad do you want to go biking together?”

Rula Alwan lives in Mississauga.