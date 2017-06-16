Have you noticed every time you do something with a major company, they want you to complete a survey? Get your car fixed – you can guarantee they will send you a questionnaire. Stay overnight at almost any hotel chain – “tell us how we can do better.”

Go into your bank branch, order online, they all want to know if they provided “excellent service.” I just finished a trip to Sooke, B.C., to visit my kids and grandkids – okay, so that says I am over 50 – Air Canada and Avis and Best Western and the zip-line company I took the grandkids to, and the cool restaurant we visited in Victoria where I had given my e-mail address to book the reservation, they all wanted to know how I rated the service. Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC, for everyone who knows them) where we spent some good money on hiking shoes didn’t ask – yet. Bless their green hearts.

Most often, these big corporations want to know if I would recommend them to someone else – on a scale of one to 10. I don’t know about you, but my friends aren’t asking me for a recommendation on rental cars, or goodness me, a bank.

Is there something insidious about all this? I think so.

Obviously they are all using a new scale for their performance metrics. I just bought a car and the salesman asked if I could rate his service as excellent. Amusingly, my bank called with the same question after my last in-branch experience. Really. Okay. So it’s not about me. It’s about them. It’s the sentiment I most dislike – their earnest, computer-generated e-mail urging me to help them provide better service in the future by just taking five minutes to complete this survey. It’s fake caring.

I have had it with these surveys! Most times, if you have a real issue, or suggestion, it doesn’t fit within the survey. My hotel survey became digitally excited upon learning I’d had breakfast in their dining room – was the server friendly and engaging? Was the food presented in a pleasing way? Did I receive good value for the price? Anything to add? Well, yes – I have a few things to add – like the menu was so limited that if you didn’t eat eggs and toast – well, too bad. And if you want to serve $5 coffees, shouldn’t the staff know how to use the barista machine. But I was limited to a scale of one to 10.

Am I sounding like a gluten-intolerant crank? Truly, I am not. Generally, my issue is not about the people on the front line. I think we have a great service culture in Canada. Mostly, when I have a problem, it’s because they have not been empowered to solve it. Like my weekend in Sooke – Nick and Natalie got married at our hotel (part of a major chain) and I am sure it was a beautiful event. In fact, I would have loved to have met the young couple. My issue? Nick and Natalie must have invited too many friends because there was no parking left at the hotel or nearby – in fact, I had to leave my car about 15 minutes away on a side street. I suggested to the staff, nicely, that they should have had a valet service for the guests. I was told that wasn’t in the budget for the wedding. Hmmm. So untold number of us paying guests, who, by the way, were not invited by Nick and Natalie (no offence taken), had to drive around, wondering where to park. Not the end the world. But I had 30 characters in the online survey to convey why the parking wasn’t satisfactory – ‘Wedding at hotel – no parking avai’ – which didn’t begin to tell them about the problem or potential solution. Like: Good for you to have weddings at this location, yes, it is really beautiful, but I want to be able to get to my frigging room. They have weddings almost every weekend from April through October.

But if these head office types want to know what’s going on; forget these annoying online surveys. I urge you to go spend some time with your customers, like your staff do every day. Find out what the real issues are. Because it is obvious you are not genuinely interested about the service we have been given – you just want the score. Everyone wants the score. That reminds me – Starbucks – if they were like my bank or car rental, I would be asked to fill out an online survey with every latte. Never happened. Not in my experience anyway.

Okay, I get it, companies that interface with us mostly online or on the phone need a way to measure their service. But let’s consider telcos – the Bells and Rogers etc. These are the people whose stated business is communications. Want to talk to them about your last billing? Just the prospect of having to phone them spoils my day. I know I am not alone, so after 73 minutes on the phone, mostly on hold, how do they have the audacity to send a survey within hours of hanging up, asking if we are happy with the service. That’s the epitome of fake caring.

What would happen if starting NOW we all refused to answer these online and telephone surveys?

They would actually have to find ways to talk to us … and listen. And be genuine in their concern. They might learn about innovation. Ways to serve us that they have never thought about before.

I invite you to join me in this silent boycott.

On a scale of one to 10

Was this article helpful?

Was it relevant to you?

Rick O. White lives in Toronto.