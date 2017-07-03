Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Every once in a while, I stand in for my local MP at a citizenship ceremony. Whenever the request comes, I jump at the chance. While I’m there as a volunteer, I don’t regard attendance as a duty. I have attended a dozen ceremonies in the past year and consider it one of the most rewarding things I do.

Even though I don’t contribute much, other than saying a few words on our MP’s behalf, the ceremonies give me so much more than I can possibly offer.

It is what I see that makes an impact.

During a time when the political climate is so divisive, so brutal, so ugly and so depressing, events such as this demonstrate hope. They leave me with memories that defeat cynicism.

I have been on my soapbox for a while telling friends they should attend at least one citizenship ceremony. But I realize they might be stuck at the back of the room staring at backs of heads.

I wish they could see what I see. Standing at the front of a room, alongside other elected officials, I have a better vantage point.

It often brings tears to my eyes. As we officials follow the judge into the room, the first thing I see are the faces. Dozens of faces. Prospective citizens, their family members and friends. Nervous. Smiling. I see hope. I see relief. I sense their excitement: You can breathe it. When the judge speaks to them about the opportunities they will find in Canada, they listen. It is a good speech as he also urges them to get involved in their community and join volunteer groups. When he reminds them that as Canadian citizens they can now vote, some cheer. Some applaud.

I wish you could see their smiles.

When the time comes to sing O Canada, the singing is robust and strong. I remember watching an elderly man sing O Canada so loudly and with such conviction and pride that I had to look away. I was going to have to say a few words shortly and I was tearing up.

After our newest citizens receive their certificates, a reception line forms. We hand out flags and pins, and congratulate each one of them individually. I’ll never forget one elderly man. He was in tears and grabbed both my hands. “That judge,” he said, “is the most wonderful man I have ever met. I will never meet anyone that special again. I never knew judges could be like that.”

“Where are you from, sir?” I asked. “Russia,” he said.

That’s the other interesting thing about the ceremonies in our part of the country. One might not realize how much diversity there is in Southwestern Ontario. At a recent ceremony, 12 countries were represented and I may have missed a few: Iran, Iraq, China, Korea, Jamaica, Greece, Colombia, England, Eritrea, India, Pakistan and Russia. This from a group of 65 people – plus several from the United States who decided “it was time.”

I remember so many of them. The smiling Jamaican woman who came down the reception line holding a very small baby, all swaddled in pink. The baby was sleeping and she looked like a tiny porcelain doll. The mother laughed as she told me, “I had this baby eight days ago and I swore I was not going to miss this ceremony, no matter what.”

I see the children. Dressed in their best: small boys in clean suits, little girls in their prettiest dresses.

I see the family pride. They take pictures of one another, holding their citizenship certificates. There are lineups of families wanting a picture with the judge. The RCMP officer, dressed in classic red serge, is their next choice. Some ask the officer about job prospects. The ceremony never ends until the last picture is taken.

To the suspicious and the cynical, and those fearful of “the others,” I can only say – look to your own family history. Go back a few generations. Most of us, unless we have Indigenous ancestry, are here because our earliest ancestors made the decision to leave their homes and risk a new life. In many cases, they had no choice. The list is endless: the Irish to escape starvation; the Scots during the Highland Clearances; the United Empire Loyalists because they were considered traitors; the Vietnamese boat people; the Hungarian refugees. Not all were welcomed and that’s a lesson, too. To our shame, Jewish passengers on the ship St. Louis were turned away. The ship returned to Europe, where 254 of them ended up dying in concentration camps.

While many who are Canadian-born take their citizenship for granted, it is obvious those who work hard to achieve it do not. After a recent ceremony, a group of at least a dozen new citizens had gathered in the parking lot and were all singing O Canada as loud as they could. I couldn’t remember their names, but I remembered where they came from: Uganda and China.

Each new ceremony teaches me an invaluable lesson. We are fortunate to live in a country that welcomes this diversity. Our new citizens are not “them,” they are us. I wish you could see what I see.

Helen Wainman lives in London, Ont.



