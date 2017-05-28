Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

“I’m sorry, I can’t take you there,” the cab driver says as he speeds off down the street.

In his wake, I am left in a cloud of dust, diesel and a few dry leaves that spiral gently back to the ground. Having been in India for all but three days, my patience – like my body under the searing sun – is coming to a boil.

“Why did I come to this stupid place?” I think to myself in self-reproach.

As a third-generation Canadian, India was simply another destination, sandwiched between Argentina and New Zealand, on a long list of places I hoped to visit one day.

I am here for my mother. After years of subtle prompts from her, my family – father, brother, sister, grandparents and myself – eventually agreed to make the 14,000-kilometre trip to Chennai, in southern India.

Back on the curb, my grandfather suggests we try a local, three-wheeled auto rickshaw instead. Nervously, we assemble into pairs and before my second foot is in the cabin, we are whisking through the streets of Chennai toward my grandmother’s neighbourhood of Mylapore – where my mother, born and raised outside of Ottawa, fell in love with India when she visited at my age.

As we arrive, the initial cab driver’s aversion becomes clear. The narrow streets – some no more than 10 feet wide – abound with life in every corner: anemic cats, cows, dogs and goats roam in search of food; stalls of meticulously arranged fruits, vegetables and flowers fill the streets with their colour and fragrance; children run and play on their way home from school; adults gather around dosa and coffee stands for afternoon conversation; and vibrantly clad women parade between them all to the thundering beat of a drum troupe that follows closely behind. Underscoring this action is a symphony of horns from the cars, bikes, scooters and lorries that filter along the roads.

To my Canadian-bred sensitivities, this is absolute chaos. It is crippling mentally, emotionally and physically. I need to escape this frenzy, ironically finding my only reprieve at its epicentre: Kapaleeshwarar Temple.

I begin to make my way over through the bedlam. It’s like moving to the front of a concert as I push past man, mammal and machine. Using every last ounce of energy I can muster, I reach the foot of the open-air Dravidian temple’s towering entrance.

As I crane my head to appreciate the temple’s colour and grandeur, the streets begin to fade out of sight. I step through the large wooden doors and plant my bare right foot onto the cold seventh-century stone. Everything around me falls silent. I hear now only the beat of my heart.

I see people milling about around me; saris and other items are being sold in a corner, and a green stage with rows of people in plastic picnic chairs is set up for some performance – yet everything remains silent. What is happening to me?

Then something inside me begins to stir and I hear the clash of a mridangam drum, the drone of a tambura and the guttural vocals of Carnatic music reverberate through the stony complex. The hairs on my arms stand on end. My hands become clammy. A lump develops in my throat. My legs become weak. And finally, a tear falls gently down the side of my cheek.

For the first time in my life, I feel it – a sense of belonging, one borne of a shared heritage that transcends our everyday connections to friends and family. It takes root deep in my soul.

This new feeling overwhelms and emancipates my need to constantly assert my individuality, it draws me closer to the people of Mylapore. Their way of life inspires feelings of familiarity and comfort.

I see some of my family’s history, experiences that I never understood before. Stories that were once simply words now become tangible in touch, smell, sound and spirit. As I make my way around the temple, I feel the shadow of the generations of my family, who once walked these same grounds, follow me. It makes me proud, and I want to carry on that legacy.

Stepping back onto the street, the pandemonium that once paralyzed me takes on a new purpose. It is a reflection of a culture living unreservedly and unabashedly. People rich and poor, sick and healthy, young and old, educated and uninformed, devout and irreligious, all come to live in an intimate communal harmony. As I walk through the crowds, I feel a connection to them, and to this place, growing ever deeper.

The evening gives way to night, and the energy in the streets slowly wanes underneath the glow of the moon.

“Should we take an auto rickshaw home?’ my grandfather asks. I nod and hop in.

The engine screams to a start, and over its buzz the driver asks, “Are you from Mylapore?”

“No,” I think, “but it is where I’ve found myself.”

Arjun Sharma lives in Toronto.