When I found out I had testicular cancer in 2010, my dad was at my side every step of the way – even when I didn’t necessarily want him to be.

Before I started chemotherapy, my urologist advised me to freeze my sperm since the treatment can affect one’s fertility. Now, don’t get me wrong, having a supportive dad is great, but having him drive you to the sperm bank and sit in the waiting room gives you a new benchmark for awkward.

My dad offered to take me to my appointment. I was 25 years old, so it’s not as if I couldn’t have gotten there on my own. Knowing that no father would want to accompany his son to a sperm bank any more than a son would want his dad there, I took my dad up on his offer out of a sign of respect and appreciation. His desire to help and support me was stronger than his level of discomfort.

The drive there was a relatively silent 45 minutes. The conversation we did have had an air of disguise to it; each of us trying not to think about or discuss what would be happening once we got to our destination.

The front portion of the office was unassuming and could have easily passed for a dentist’s or doctor’s place of business. My father grabbed a seat in the waiting room. As a successful business person and accomplished public speaker, my father is rarely at a loss for words. Under these circumstances, though, he seemed understandably strained. It’s not as if he could offer the usual words of encouragement: “Give it your best shot!” would have made things worse. After a moment of consideration, his parting words were, “Jay, uh … good luck.”

Contrary to many adolescent fantasies, the women who work at a sperm bank are not sexy vixens wearing tight, white nurse uniforms. I was ushered into an open laboratory by a middle-aged woman wearing a bulky, white medical coat.

After completing paperwork on some basic personal information, I was led to the “collection room.” A small plastic cup was handed to me, just like the ones used for a urine test, and I was told that there were material aids in the room: “The DVD is already running, you just have to turn on the TV.” My curiosity was piqued. What kind of pornography would they have? Would they play it safe with something classic, such as Playboy, or would it be something more explicit?

I closed the door behind me and surveyed my surroundings. There was a large wall-mounted TV. There was a small table with a few magazines on it and a bottle of hand sanitizer. In the middle of the room there was a new age chair that looked as if it belonged in an IKEA model room, showcasing its use for either charming the snake, or therapy. Perhaps it was chosen in order to facilitate a smooth transition from sperm bank to therapist.

With a grim determination, I dropped my pants and took a seat. I grabbed a magazine from the table. Most of the acts being depicted would have sent Hugh Hefner to his grave and then roll in it. I figured, “What the hell, I might as well make the most of the experience.” I fired up the TV. I tried not to think of how many other men had sat in this exact spot and flipped through the pages of my magazine.

I noticed for the first time that the collection room and the lab shared a wall. I wondered how the lab technician managed to get anything done, knowing what was happening on my side of the wall. The place is essentially a self-serve erotic massage parlour. I suppose circumstances play an important role, for I was no lonely guy looking to get off but a newly diagnosed cancer patient trying to preserve his chances of procreation. This wasn’t a selfish, pleasurable act. This was for the sake of humanity!

With this new sense of purpose and understanding, I was able to clear my head of all my worries; I stopped jerking around and started, in earnest, to … well, you know. A short while later I was sealing the lid on my cup.

Upon my return to the lab, I handed the container over and was given more paperwork to fill out. This paperwork was for payment purposes. Time to get dad. My father had offered to foot the monthly bill for my storage, sort of like paying rent for future grandchildren.

My father continued to generously cover the cost of keeping my sperm frozen for several years. The closest we’ve come to discussing that day is when, in my birthday cards, he wrote a note about paying for what he referred to as my “frozen futures.” Even though we don’t talk about the experience, it undoubtedly brought us closer together.

Sure, we haven’t done a lot of the typical father and son activities such as fishing, fixing a car, camping or hunting. But how many guys can say that their dad took them to the sperm bank? That’s a memory we’ll never forget, no matter how hard we try.

Jason Garramone lives in Waterloo, Ont.