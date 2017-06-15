The letters start to arrive. Acceptances from several local universities come first and are greeted by my 17-year-old daughter with a smile. While good for her fragile adolescent ego, I am surprised by her total lack of enthusiasm; it is then I realize that she is serious about going far away from home for school. She knows we have been socking away funds into her RESP for years and that this is a possibility.

As her parent, I feel like I am not supposed to show any bias; picking a university should be her decision – right? But that’s not how I feel. I greet each announcement with “Congratulations sweetie, that’s great.”

I take her into my arms, just where I like her to be. My daughter is petite and is several inches shorter than me; she still fits nicely into my grasp, her head settles perfectly into the crook of my shoulder and my arms easily reach around her tiny waist. I stroke her long thick hair and pull her head closer in, tucked in against my collarbone. We are an affectionate family and our hugs are deep and full. Recently, with the possibility of her no longer being constantly near, I hold on a few seconds longer, as if I can bank hug-time. I do not want to let go, but I feel her grip loosen.

University? How have the years passed so quickly? She is my first-born, she should still be running her stubby dirty fingers through the sandbox at preschool, jumping into my arms at noon pickup, with a macaroni necklace hanging around her neck. Pink lights should be flashing from her light-up running shoes as she clings to an empty juice box. I have watched this sweet, energetic, loving little girl grow up to be this independent, strong-willed, smart young woman. But it has happened far too quickly.

Last year, I jokingly mentioned the “one flight” rule; she could go to any university in Canada, as long as she could get there in one flight. I was not sure if she took me seriously. Being in Calgary, this precluded anything east of Quebec; those schools were two flights away. I breathed a sigh of relief when acceptances for British Columbia schools came in. She could come home for long weekends and I could hop on a flight for overnight visits. But I could see my daughter’s gaze turning east.

The acceptance she has been awaiting arrives – the one that I have been dreading. As soon as I hear her heavy steps stomping down the hardwood floor stairs from her bedroom, I know.

“Maman, where are you?” she yells.

She rushes into the kitchen, whips around the island and squeals, “I got into McGill!”

I brace myself against the kitchen counter as she rushes into my arms with force, as that little girl used to do after her morning at preschool. She is vibrating; her whole body is shaking. I pull back to see enormous tears of joy are streaming down her flushed cheeks.

“Congratulations sweetie,” I say.

I pull her back into my body as tears drip down my face as well – I am so proud. My heart swells against the walls of my chest and echoes in my eardrums. But at the same time, cracks are appearing in my heart and it feels like it will never be whole again. I want to yell, “But I’m not ready. You can’t go.”

I don’t. This is her moment. She pulls away to look me in the eyes, “Montreal is only one flight away,” she says.

She kisses me softly on my moist cheek and suddenly is out of my arms, texting her girlfriends with her news. I take a deep breath and close my eyes. I am left with the imaginary feeling of her arms around my shoulders.

With Grade 12 graduation drawing near and the end of August not far away, reality has hit me big time. Already, I worry about her late-night stress panics when she does not understand her physics assignment or is not ready for a math exam. Although I could never help solve the physics or math equations, I came to her aid with hugs, cups of calming camomile tea and dark chocolate to get her through these stressful moments. I made her favourite breakfast to fuel her body and brain for those long exams.

My child is independent, but she is still my little girl. She still holds my hand as we walk down the street and asks me to tuck her in at night and whispers “love you Maman” as I quietly close the door to her room. I cannot see my life without a daily hug from her. I do not want this to end.

I silently prepare myself for the day I have to part with my daughter, leave her at a residence and let her fend for herself. This is hitting me harder than expected. I have friends with children away at university and I know that thousands of parents go through this every year, but this does not make it easier.

I always thought that school started slowly for children so they could get used to being away from their familiar surroundings at a slow pace. We were both teary-eyed the first morning of preschool, but it was only three mornings a week. This then morphed into half-days at kindergarten; the separation grew longer. Then came full days of school, soccer and clubs. Junior high and high school were a blur of basketball games, band rehearsals and school trips. She never blinked and was never homesick.

I always believed that these gradual separations were for her, but really, they were for me. I was the one who needed to be trained. I had to be weaned off having her with me all the time and being the main influence in her life. Seventeen years later, I am still working on it.

Ingrid Littmann-Tai lives in Calgary.