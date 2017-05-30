May 24, 2017



You’ve probably never heard of a Jang, or a push seeder – and neither have the vast majority of conventional farmers

Brent Preston

Last Monday morning was a little like Christmas on the farm. Last Monday, our new Jang got delivered.



What’s a Jang, you may be wondering? Ask any small-scale organic farmer that question and she’ll probably get a wistful look in her eye, as if remembering a passionate love affair from long ago. A Jang is the most elegant of machines, a precision-crafted tool that is both high-tech and radically retro, built from cutting-edge materials but powered entirely by human muscle. It’s the kind of implement that organic farmers can talk about for hours on end when they get together – the equivalent of the latest iPhone for small-farm geeks. A Jang, you see, is a push seeder.

Let me guess, you don’t know what a push seeder is either – that’s okay, neither do the vast majority of conventional farmers. They probably assume that the use of hand tools in commercial agriculture died out a century ago. But some of us are bucking the “bigger is better” trend that has pushed farmers to adopt massive, wildly expensive, diesel-guzzling machinery. Some of us are going old school.

Brent Preston.

On our farm, we’ve always aimed to be human-powered. Relying on people power rather than machines helps reduce our impact on the environment, preserve our soil, provide more employment and produce higher-quality vegetables. It’s also healthier for us – our bodies are a lot better off when we work with our hands in the fields, rather than riding a tractor all day.

What our preindustrial farming ancestors understood, and what some of us are rediscovering, is that well-designed hand tools can make human-powered agriculture exponentially more efficient, to the point where we can compete with our petro-powered neighbours. We weed with Swiss-made wheel hoes. We plant our seedlings in soil blocks made in a spring-loaded press imported from Holland. Most of our tools were originally introduced in the 1800s or even earlier, but they’re now made with modern materials and incorporate innovative design tweaks.

The Mac Daddy of our hand tool arsenal is the push seeder. For years, we’ve used a one-row seeder that looks like a little bicycle with a handle – it picks up seeds from the on-board hopper, drops them down a chute into the soil and covers them up, all powered by a drive belt attached to the front wheel. It’s a simple and elegant machine, but we now plant almost 15 kilometres of row every week, and pushing that little seeder back and forth all day can get tiresome.

Brent Preston and his wife Gillian Flies on their farm in Ontario Brent Preston

So Gillian and I decided to upgrade to the Jang. It’s made in Korea and works on the same principal as our one-row seeder, but it plants six rows at a time. It has interchangeable sprockets in the drive chain so we can fine-tune the seeding rate, and larger, detachable hoppers so we can carry more seed and change seed varieties quickly. That’s why we got so excited when it arrived last Monday – we knew we were about to increase our planting efficiency by a factor of six.

My tractor-driving neighbours probably think I look ridiculous pushing this little yellow contraption around in my fields, but I don’t care. I’m getting a good workout, I’m not breathing any diesel fumes and the Jang cost me a tiny fraction of what their tractors are worth. The chains and gears on the seeder make a pleasant whirring sound as I push it down the row. That’s the sound of money.

May 8, 2017



On our farm, the Rites of Spring are totally stressful

This year, our usual stress has been compounded by the weather; we’ve had one of the wettest Aprils on record

Thanks to a particularly wet April, the barnyard at the Prestons’ farm is a sea of mud. Brent Preston

Ah, spring! The season of possibility, when gentle rains bring forth new life and the bucolic countryside awakens in a burst of verdant green. What a joke.

Spring is the ugliest season. On our farm outside Creemore, Ont., spring is the season of stress. The seeds we planted more than two weeks ago have barely started to grow. It’s been almost six months since we last got paid, but money is flying out of our bank account: a thousand bucks for a new sheet of plastic to replace the one that blew off our greenhouse in a winter storm, more than $10,000 for seeds. Our seasonal employees started working last week, so we’re burning through almost $1,000 a day in payroll and we’re still weeks away from our first harvest.

My wife, Gillian, and I abandoned downtown Toronto more than a decade ago to follow our dream of owning a small, diversified organic farm. That dream often turned into a nightmare in the early years, as we buckled under the pressure of trying to run a farm with no experience, no machinery and not much of a clue. Now, the emotional arc of each growing season seems to mirror the 10-year arc of our career as farmers.

Spring is the time for anxiety and self-doubt. Will our customers come back after the long winter? Will some unforeseen plague descend on our gardens? Will it ever warm up?

This year, our usual stress has been compounded by the weather; we’ve had one of the wettest Aprils on record. It has rained almost every day, and last week we had three consecutive days of torrential downpours. The barnyard is a sea of mud, which makes the farm look even worse than it usually does at this time of year. An early snowfall last November covered up all the junk that we had been too exhausted to put away at the end of the season, but it’s all back in plain view now that the snow is gone.

The nice thing about having a decade of farming experience under our belts is that we know things will get better. The weather will improve. Our veggies will start to grow. The chefs and retailers who buy our produce will all get excited when we send them the first salad greens of the season. The puddles will dry, we’ll tidy the place up, and the farm will once again be green and beautiful: bustling, profitable, and the setting for a happy and meaningful life for our family.

