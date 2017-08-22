-
Alexander McQueen asymmetric-drape jacket, $3,270, cropped wool trousers, $1,140 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Classic-fit blazer, $240, Avery-fit pants, $124 at Banana Republic (www.bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca).
Résumé dress, $246 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
Designer Raf Simons subverted suiting by playing with proportions and layering in sheer tops at Calvin Klein’s fall 2017 show.
(Catwalking/Getty Images)
Nadaet cropped bow detail jacket, $445, bow detail trousers, $289 at Ted Baker London (www.tedbaker.com).
