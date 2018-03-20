Add a pop of colour to your makeup look this spring

Consider spring an annual opportunity for reinvention. Just as a caterpillar becomes a butterfly, you, too, can transform and leave behind the dreariness of winter. And what better way to let the world know you're back in action than with butterfly-worthy colours.

Rachel Goodwin, a celebrity makeup artist and Nars director of pro artistry and red carpet, is never one to shy away from colour. At this year's Golden Globes, Goodwin was the artist behind Emma Stone and Lena Headey's looks, incorporating shades of green, white and purple, colours she says inspire hope, purity and royalty.

Unlike Goodwin's A-list clients, most of us don't fall into the category of red-carpet royalty, but can certainly follow their lead in a way that we see fit. "I think that you have to be willing to try things and experiment in order to find out what works for you," Goodwin says. "I think that's the most important thing, for women not to feel pressure or be intimidated by makeup. It should be fun."

This season, dip your toe into the rainbow with colourful pastels, whether on the eyes or lips. Goodwin advises letting your hue – or hues – of choice take centre stage by keeping the rest of the face natural. "I think this keeps the makeup looking fresh and modern and not over the top." And if over-the-top is your MO, then by all means, let your butterfly soar.

What to try

Nars danger control eyeshadow palette, $62 at Sephora.

With six intense holographic and glitter shades in pink, lavender, yellow and silver, this palette delivers a high-impact, velvety finish.

Hayley Elsaesser x Annabelle Cosmetics: The outrageous collection lipstick in pinky puppy, $9 at drugstores and mass retailers.

Canadian fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser has brought her signature bold style to Annabelle's creamy lipsticks. Available in 10 collectible shades, their colourfully printed tubes will bring an instant smile to your lips.

Maybelline New York lasting drama light eyeliner pencil in moonlight purple, $12 at drugstores and mass retailers.

Play with a graphic eye look in a brightening shade with this lilac pencil. It illuminates eyes while creating a pop-of-colour statement.