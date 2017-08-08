The Product

Crystal Hills Organics Crystal Moon Goddess Body Serum, $70 through www.crystalhills.com.

The Promise

Made in Kelowna, B.C., this lightweight body serum will hydrate and soften skin while harmonizing your chakras.

How it works

A blend of oils including coconut and meadowfoam soften and hydrate skin while reinforcing its natural barrier. Extracts of evening primrose and elderberry lend anti-inflammatory properties, while notes of jasmine, frankincense and neroli essential oils provide a soft scent. Said to be one of the most powerful healing crystals, the piece of clear quartz contained in the bottle adjusts your vibrational field, transmuting negative energies into positive ones.

How to use it

Gently rub into damp skin post-bath or shower to seal in moisture.

The bottom line

Much has been made recently of the mystical powers of crystals, with everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Katy Perry channelling her inner Stevie Nicks and decorating their homes with a colourful array of stones. In the fashion world, you’d be hard-pressed to find a boutique that doesn’t have a crystal transmitting its vibes to the space; at the Victoria Beckham boutique in London, the designer keeps a boulder-sized piece of amethyst on the wood counter next to a discretely camouflaged till. While there’s no scientific proof that crystals work per se, smooth skin and a balanced disposition are both priorities of mine (as evidenced by my bathroom full of creams and lotions and closet full of yoga gear). Crystal Hills’ serum works towards helping you achieve both goals, and it left my skin feeling silky smooth after my bath with just a delicate trace of scent left behind. As for attaining that elusive spiritual balance? That’s an ongoing journey I’ve made peace with.

