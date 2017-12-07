Frequent flier? Here's how to keep airplane air from wreaking havoc on your skin

There's no question that our environment affects the health of our skin, and few places are more hostile in modern life than an airplane. During a recent Biologique Recherche facial at LAC+Beauty in Toronto, my therapist and I deduced that my frequent-flyer status was to blame for my dehydrated complexion, so I asked the brand's head of creation, innovation and research, Dr. Philippe Allouche, for his advice on what the jet-lagged can do to maintain their glow.

Not only is Allouche a doctor who specializes in skin biology, he's also personally familiar with the dermal perils of too many hours spent in the air, a lifestyle that resulted in a partnership with Air France on facial treatments designed especially for weary travellers at the airline's Charles de Gaulle lounge. Allouche recommends preventing unnecessary airborne irritation by never applying hot water to your face, and stresses the importance of applying a facial moisturizer every two to three hours in flight. "At that high level of altitude, we have a lack of oxygen and also the dryness of the plane itself that can interact with your skin's physiology," he says.

I've yet to go the route of wearing a sheet mask in my seat (maybe when I have the luxury of a business-class pod), but inspired by Allouche's advice, I have since developed my own in-flight routine of spritzing a facial mist before applying a heavy-duty cream, something that can easily be done in the privacy of the plane's restroom. And if time permits for a facial treatment upon landing, it will do wonders to recover both your complexion and your temperament. Bon voyage.

What to Try

Weleda Skin Food

From $15.40 through www.weleda.ca

Swiss natural brand Weleda's Skin Food is a travel must. This multitasker feeds dry skin a rich blend of rosemary, pansy and sunflower-seed oil and can be worn in a thick layer on the face during a flight.

Biologique Recherche Crème Masque Vernix

$185 through www.lacandbeauty.com

This highly moisturizing cream helps to protect the skin from external aggressors while reinforcing its natural internal barrier.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

From $22 through www.caudalie.ca

The benchmark against which all other facial mists are measured, Caudalie's botanical-rich formula is celebrating its 20th anniversary with limited-edition packaging and comes in carry on-approved sizes.

