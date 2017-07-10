The Product

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Eye Serum, $77 at Hudson’s Bay, London Drugs and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The Promise

This lightweight eye serum supports skin’s natural collagen production and minimizes the appearance of lines, wrinkles and puffiness while improving texture and helping strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.

How it works

A trio of lipid molecules known as ceramides assist the skin’s natural barrier in preventing moisture loss. Botanical extracts from olives, alfalfa, and coconut oil help moisturize skin along with vitamin E. Peptides and tsubaki oil, sourced from Japanese camellia flowers, lend anti-aging properties.

How to use it

Squeeze serum from one capsule onto fingertips and pat gently around the eye area with your ring finger, starting at the outer corner of the eye and moving inward to the nose, upward to the brow bone and back to the outer corner of the eyes. Repeat the movement a few times.

The bottom line

There’s something to be said for enjoying the things you spend your time on – skincare routine included. When Canadian-born entrepreneur Elizabeth Arden founded her company in 1910, she elevated the status of cosmetics in society, bringing makeup into the mainstream and positioning its application as a component of self-expression. The notion that cosmetics are tied to the self’s well-being – instead of items simply important because of their function – is one that lives on in today’s self-care revolution. Opening one of Elizabeth Arden’s new capsules is a delightful evening ritual that helped my eyes feel rested and cared for overnight, with the lightweight oil visibly reducing morning puffiness and dark circles. And waking up bright-eyed is definitely something worth enjoying.

