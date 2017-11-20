Essence Metal Shock Lipstick sets to a metallic finish without drying your lips

The product

Essence Metal Shock Lipstick, $5.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart.

The promise

Available in seven shades from rose gold to emerald green, this creamy lipstick sets to a metallic finish without drying your lips.

How it works

Mica, a shiny mineral, gives this lipstick its shimmer, while diisostearyl malate – an ester created from malic acid and isostearyl alcohol – acts as an emollient to keep lips feeling hydrated. Heavy metal inspired shade names like "Guns 'n Rose," "Iron Maiden" and "Pink Metallica" add some '80s glam inspiration.

How to use it

Apply to lips directly from the tube or with a lipstick brush, layering as desired.

The bottom line

While having drinks with a friend a few weeks ago, he suggested that I'm not a high-maintenance person, so long as I'm staying in a five-star hotel. This didn't sit well with me for several reasons, not least of which was the assertion that living the good life needs to cost a lot of money. Experiencing beauty, whether that's catching the sunrise as you drink your morning coffee, listening to your favourite song or making someone you love smile, is always free. And for those of us who do like to indulge in a new product every once in a while "just because," taking the time to choose something to elevate your mood is an act of self-care in itself, and it need never cost an arm and a leg. Essence's new Metal Shock Lipsticks immediately inject a sense of playfulness into your look with a light shimmer that's flattering, not frosty (try it with a matte foundation) and comfortable to wear. I stuck to the pink shades, but if you're feeling bold then perhaps the forest green "Venom" will be your match. The world is your oyster, but champagne taste is optional.

