Five brands giving the beauty industry a new look

Hair guru to the Kardashian clan Jen Atkin founded Ouai in 2016, refreshing the coif category with her affordable take on quality and cool packaging. The line has built its fan base online, where how-to videos, blog posts and an online hair consultant guide shoppers to modern, effortless styles (think French model-off-duty waves created with a helping of Dry Shampoo Foam). Now expanded to 34 products, including supplements, travel kits and even branded slippers and T-shirts, find Ouai online and in person at Sephora, Urban Outfitters and niche beauty boutiques.

Ouai Memory Mist, $35 through www.sephora.ca.

Beautycounter



This Santa Monica-based natural beauty brand is on a mission to use only ingredients that have been proven to be safe for use in cosmetics. Founder Gregg Renfrew has created a "Never List" of more than 1,500 components that won't be used in her skincare, makeup, bath-and-body and kids' products, and does not test on animals. When it launched in 2013, Beautycounter was one of the first personal-care brands to pioneer a direct-to-consumer business model, and is also available through consultants and at select pop-up shops.

Beautycounter Dew Skin, $55 through www.beautycounter.com.

Bite Beauty

Known for its food grade-quality lip products, Canada's Bite Beauty has pioneered an innovative boutique cosmetics experience. In the fall of 2016, founder Susanne Langmuir imported her New York concept space back home to Toronto, the city where each tube of Bite is made by hand. The Lip Lab by Bite on Queen Street West is where groups of customers collaborate with sales staff to customize their own lipsticks. In this era of online shopping, getting friends to meet IRL to shop lipstick over a glass of wine is practically revolutionary.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick, $28 at Sephora.

Hairstory



This Manhattan-based hair-care brand takes the radical approach that hair should be washed less, not more. The brainchild of Bumble and Bumble founder Michael Gordon, Hairstory focuses on celebrating an individual's relationship with hair while minimizing the number of bottles cluttering up their shower. With just four products in the line, the hero buy is detergent-free New Wash, which cleans, conditions, detangles and repairs in one go.

Hairstory New Wash, $54 through www.shophairstory.com.

Blend & Boost

Guided by the principles of parent pharmaceutical compounding company Medisca, Blend & Boost takes a bespoke approach to custom skincare. This Montreal-based line is available exclusively through a dermatologist's office or medi-spa, where a healthcare practitioner will conduct an in-office skin assessment before sending the results to be mixed into personalized skincare by a pharmacist. The final product – a blend of specially selected active boosters and creams – is then sent to the user.

Blend & Boost LAB, from $150 through www.blendandboost.com.