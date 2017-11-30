Globe holiday gift guide: The best beauty products

1. Floral bouquet

With a coterie of cool-kid devotees that includes photographer Petra Collins, hip-hop star A$AP Rocky and singer Lana Del Rey, Gucci's Alessandro Michele was the It designer of 2017. The powdery-floral Bloom, Michele's debut fragrance for the Italian house, gives everyone the chance to be a Gucci girl – or at least smell like one.

Gucci Bloom 100mL eau de parfum, $154 at Shoppers Drug Mart, Hudson's Bay, Sephora, Holt Renfrew and Saks Fifth Avenue (www.gucci.com).

2. Get lit

No downtown condo is complete without a signature home scent, especially one that takes you on an olfactory vacation. For the urbanite whose heart is in the country, Sisley's Campagne candle instantly conjures the scent of fresh-cut grass, alongside memories of sunny afternoons spent under an old tree.

Story continues below advertisement

Sisley Campagne Candle, $90 at Holt Renfrew.

3. Let it snow

Jean Paul Gaultier's cheeky bust-shaped bottle gets a limited-edition Mrs. Claus makeover this year, complete with festive snow-globe case. The original seductive blend of jasmine, wood and amber is equally as au courant as when it launched in the 1990s.

Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Snow Globe Collector 100mL EDT, $120 at Hudson's Bay.

4. Take a bite

Natural cosmetics long ago shed their rep for bland shades and ineffective formulas. Case in point: Toronto-based Bite's Champagne Discover Set, a bubbly-inspired trio that includes a lip pencil, multistick for eyes, lips and cheeks and lip gloss that will convert any sceptic.

Bite Beauty Champagne Discovery Set, $35 at Sephora.

5. Lip service

This limited-edition set contains clutch-sized versions of Tom Ford's Boys and Girls lipsticks, each so named for men and women he admires (I may have an unopened Drake in my personal collection). Designed to be worn alone or layered together, Ford's lip products are luxury beauty at its best. A truly extravagant gift.

Tom Ford Boys & Girls 50-Piece, $2,200 at Holt Renfrew.