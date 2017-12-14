How do I wear glitter without turning my face into a disco ball?

Think of December as your time to shine, taking style cues from the twinkling lights and shimmering snowflakes of the season. Even if you're not the type of dresser to make like a disco ball in a sequined ensemble, the latest glitter-infused makeup makes it easy to razzle-dazzle within your aesthetic comfort zone.

Glitter has been used as a cosmetic enhancement since ancient times, when mica flakes were incorporated into cave paintings. The silicate mineral is easily ground into a powder, and in the 1960s was introduced to add shine to mainstream cosmetics as an accompaniment to the futuristic vêtements of Paco Rabanne. Like any trend, glitter has had its ups and downs in the decades since, finding favour amongst rockers such as David Bowie, the party kids of the rave scene and especially Mariah Carey, who starred in a 2001 movie of the same name.

But forget any tackiness you associate with glitter – today's cosmetics formulas allow for a range of shimmer saturation and glitter particle size, beginning in the shallow end with an eye-catching highlighter applied to the high points of the face or a pearlescent lipstick, and deep diving with jars of glitter flecks that can be layered anywhere, really. To begin experimenting with shine, Sarah Lucero, global executive director of creative artistry for Stila Cosmetics, suggests updating a classic beauty look, like a traditional cat eye, with a glitter finish, while keeping the rest of the face clean and natural. "It doesn't have to be overpowering and dramatic and disco glam," she says. And when the party's over, clean any glitter-covered makeup brushes on a cotton ball soaked in rubbing alcohol. Shine on.

What to Try

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

$69 at Sephora (sephora.com)

Rihanna wanted her first holiday collection to 'wow' from every angle, a feat she achieved with flying colours. With its shimmering saturated hues, this 14-shade palette gives new meaning to the singer's lyrics, 'Shine bright like a diamond.'

Rituel de Fille Celestial Sphere Eye Soot

$50 at www.thedetoxmarket.ca

For an iridescent shimmer au naturel (the minimalist formulas are all 99-per-cent natural), this gelée formulation captures the magic of a star-filled sky.

It can be applied to eyelids or worn as a highlighter anywhere you want some extra sparkle.

Stila Warm & Fuzzy Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set

$26 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca)

This trio holiday gift set includes a sneak peek at Stila's new Shimmer Liquid Lipstick, a metallic formula with 12-hour wear that officially launches in the spring.